Kevin Garnett and girlfriend issue statement after late-night domestic dispute sparks 911 call: Report

After retiring from his Hall of Fame career, Kevin Garnett has taken up a cushy job as an NBA analyst. But he seems to be grabbing headlines for the wrong reasons at the moment. According to a report by TMZ Sports, the legendary power forward got into a heated argument with his girlfriend, Teare Candelier, late last month.
In the aftermath of the altercation, Candelier reportedly dialed 911 on the night of April 27 to request police assistance at their Los Angeles-area residence. There were no further details relesaed about the argument at the time.
Now, days after the argument, the couple has released a joint statement to apologize for the situation, stating that it was just a disagreement that escalated farther than it should have.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
"We deeply regret that a personal disagreement escalated and inappropriately involved authorities," Garnett and Candelier wrote. "It was never our intention to involve others in a moment that should have remained private. Like most couples, we have disagreements, but our commitment to each other remains strong, and we move forward with renewed respect, understanding, and love."
Per TMZ's report, the argument never turned physical, and Garnett was allegedly trying to leave the residence to de-escalate the conflict.
Kevin Garnett has been very vocal about the ongoing playoffs and his former team, the Boston Celtics', chances this year.
Now that he has got all the drama out of the way, the former NBA champion can focus on watching his team go strong in the playoffs.
Boston took care of business in five games against the Orlando Magic, and they will now look to get back to the Eastern Conference Finals by beating the New York Knicks.
The Minnesota Timberwolves, on the other hand, also needed just five games to get past the LA Lakers. They will now host the Golden State Warriors for the first two games of another exciting seven-game series.
Both of KG's former teams look in great form. It will be interesting to see which one the former NBA star supports if they meet in the NBA Finals.
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for