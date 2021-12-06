Watch: Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce dap up with enthusiasm as they re-unite at Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz fight

Former Boston Celtics superstars Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce caught the eye of the basketball world during their reunion at the Gervonta Davis-Isaac Cruz fight as they sat ringside with each other.

Former Boston Celtics supremos Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce were in attendance for the highly anticipated fight between Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz in the lightweight division as The "Tank" secured a win in the end as he retained his WBA lightweight belt.

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce won the 2008 NBA championship playing for the Boston Celtics as they beat the Kobe Bryant-led Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals in six games. Paul Pierce led the team in scoring in the Finals with 21.8 points on better than 39% shooting from downtown and higher than 43% from the field.

Meanwhile, Kevin Garnett, nicknamed "The Big Ticket," led the Boston Celtics in rebounds and blocks as he averaged 18.2 points, 13 rebounds and 1 block while shooting better than 42% from the field. Both Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce were inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

How far can the Boston Celtics go this season?

Currently sitting eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 13-11 record, the Boston Celtics are a struggling powerhouse and they have been for quite some time as the expectations are on these players to get them back to the promised land like Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce did. Despite possessing the likes of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Boston Celtics have quite figured out how to play winning basketball with the those two young guns and the players around them.

While both Tatum and Brown are potentially MVP-caliber players, both need to figure out how to make the players around them better. They have received a lot of slack from the rest of the NBA for playing selfish basketball. Despite these claims, Tatum is currently averaging 25.2 points, 3.7 assists and 8.8 rebounds while shooting the ball better than 40% from the field and higher than 32% from three-point land.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Jaylen Brown joined Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Michael Jordan and World B. Free as the only players with 45 points, 5 rebounds & 5 assists in a season opener. Jordan was the only player to get the win. Jaylen Brown joined Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Michael Jordan and World B. Free as the only players with 45 points, 5 rebounds & 5 assists in a season opener. Jordan was the only player to get the win. https://t.co/TO0gXiAIsY

Brown, on the other hand, has been a topic of conversation for many trade deals, as folks within the NBA have doubts over whether both Tatum and Brown can co-exist in pursuit of a championship. Jaylen Brown is currently averaging 21.4 points, 2.2 assists and 5.2 rebounds while shooting better than 46% from the field and higher than 36% from range.

The likes of Marcus Smart, Dennis Schröder, Josh Richardson are all quality players that only improve the team. However, the Boston Celtics front office needs to figure out a way to make these pieces fit alongside their two young superstars, or perhaps make a trade to acquire another superstar.

Another issue for the Celtics has been coaching. Former coach Brad Stevens was named president of basketball operations in the summer and hired Ime Udoka as his replacement after Danny Ainge announced his retirement. It is yet to be seen how much of an impact Stevens could have as president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics after repeatedly failing to get the team to the NBA Finals as head coach.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Boston Celtics have a lot of issues to resolve if they are serious about fighting for the championship with their last NBA Finals appearance having come during the Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce years.

Edited by David Nyland