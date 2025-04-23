Kevin Gates and Brittany Renner spotted courtside days after rapper's viral critique of LeBron James' wife Savannah James

Rapper Kevin Gates and Brittany Renner were spotted courtside during the Timberwolves-Lakers Game 2 on Tuesday, where LeBron James was in action. Gates went viral for his appearance at the game because of his critical take on James and his wife, Savannah James. On April. 19, Gates called out Savannah for the way she looks at LeBron publicly.

"I don't like the way Savannah look at LeBron," Kevin said in an April 19 Instagram video.

"I like the way them white women look at LeBron ," he added. "As soon as he walked out there, they just be like, 'Oh oh oh.'"

Gates suggested he wouldn't trade places with the four-time MVP because of Savannah.

LeBron replied to his comments on social media, too. The Lakers' superstar said:"

"Kings don't concern themselves with the opinions of peasants," LeBron captioned an April 20 Instagram. "Where to next Queen?!?! Let's get it!"

However, this beef didn't faze Kevin Gates, who decided to make an appearance at LeBron James' playoff game against the Timberwolves. Here's a pic of Gates and Renner together:

