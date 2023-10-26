Kevin Hart pulls up to Clippers' season opener in $3780 Thom Browne fit alongside 2 Chainz who reps $970 worth Rick Owens' sneakers

Kevin Hart and 2 Chainz were on courtside at Crypto.com Arena to watch the LA Clippers play host to the Portland Trail Blazers. The actor is an avid Philadelphia 76ers fan as he is a native of that city but owns a property in Los Angeles. He is often seen at the said venue, particularly to watch LA Lakers games. The season opener for the Clippers was a highly-anticipated event which he surely did not miss.

2 Chainz, meanwhile, was a former Division I basketball player. He played collegiate hoops for Alabama State from 1996-97. The rapper wanted to catch live NBA action seated beside one of his good friends.

Hart came to watch the game wearing a $3780 outfit. He had a $1690 Thom Browne joggers that blended nicely with a $2090 Thom Browne hoodie. The ensemble was completed with royal blue sneakers that captured the athletic vibe of the event.

Kevin Hart is a four-time Celebrity Game NBA All-Star Game MVP. He has repeatedly claimed to be the best to ever play in that contest. The comedian even once beat Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green in a three-point shootout. Although Hart won it with a buzzer-beater, the judges gave the nod to the former Defensive Player of the Year winner.

2 Chainz, on the other hand, had a nearly all-maroon outfit. He had a jacket and oversized jeans that only rappers could probably pull off. The “No Lie” singer also put on a $970 Rick Owens sneakers to complete the casual look.

The main difference between the two was the glittering jewelry on 2 Chainz. While Hart did not wear any, the rapper had it on his neck, wrist and ringer finger.

Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers put on a show in front of Kevin Hart, 2 Chainz and basketball fans

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard weren’t even able to play together in the 2023 NBA playoffs. George was injured just a week before the regular season ended while Leonard played only Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns.

On Thursday night, the two, along with Russell Westbrook were back in action to open the Clippers’ season. They took on the young but highly talented Portland Trail Blazers. Kevin Hart and 2 Chainz appeared at the courtside to watch them play.

George, Leonard and Westbrook didn’t disappoint their fans. “PG13” had 27 points on 11-17 shooting, including 4-7 from deep. He added six assists, three rebounds and three steals. Leonard had a solid opening night as well. The “Claw” had 23 points, which was highlighted by 5-5 shooting from behind the arc. Westbrook was also impressive. The point guard had 11 points, 13 assists and five rebounds.

Kevin Hart, 2 Chainz and LA Clippers fans did not go home disappointed after what they saw.