Kevin Hart ridicules LeBron James’s receding hairline to promote new standup after SAG strike: “Hasn’t heard this joke yet”

Kevin Hart is well known for mocking NBA players, and this time, his good friend LeBron James was on his radar. Of all the jokes he could crack, Hart chose the one in the spotlight early in James' career. It's a pretty easy guess for plenty of James' followers and haters.

But for those who don't know, Hart joked about James' receding hairline, which the latter got trolled for heavily, especially during his first few seasons with the Cavaliers. Hart pulled out a hilarious joke during his recent comedy special, "Reality Check."

"LeBron James is a real good friend of mine. Well, he was. He hasn't heard this joke yet. We'll see what happens," Hart said. "I remember in the beginning of LeBron's career, he was going bald. His hair was real thin up top. You could count the hair on top of his f**king head.

"You know how I know that? Cause' I was the one counting the hairs on top of his f**king head."

Hart then shared an anecdote of how he met James at a wedding after three weeks of not seeing him and joked about the Lakers star showing off his recouped hairline.

Kevin Hart had to pause on sharing LeBron James' joke because of SAG strike

Kevin Hart and several Hollywood personalities had to pause their promotions and work amid the SAG-AFTRA strike from July 13th to November 9th, 2023. Actors were banned from promoting their new projects during that stretch, prohibiting Hart from talking about his latest special.

He clarified that in the caption of his latest Instagram post featuring the joke he made about LeBron James.

"During the strike I couldn’t talk about my comedy special and all of the success that it had," Hart wrote. "I want to thank all of you for holding me down as usual. I love you all!!!!!"

Hart then gave James a shoutout, saying he loves him, seemingly covering up for the joke he made at the Lakers star's expense.

"If you haven’t watched it do yourself a favor and check it out ... Make sure you give yourself a “Reality Check” and laugh damn it!!!!!! #ComedicRockStarS**t P.S I love my brother @kingjames."

Kevin Hart and LeBron James share a great dynamic. They have been spotted together several times before, especially during games. Hart has often attended Lakers' games since James moved to Hollywood in 2018. Having said that, the four-time NBA MVP is seemingly unlikely to take any offense.