Ben Simmons has proven he can be a high-impact player at times, but his game still has its flaws. One of the biggest criticisms levied against him is his ineffectiveness in a half-court setting.

Due to his unwillingness to shoot from beyond the arc, defenses can easily contain Simmons outside of transition. Things have gotten worse since the 2021 playoffs after he posted the lowest postseason free-throw percentage in history.

Between not wanting to shoot threes or free-throws, the Brooklyn Nets have limited options on what to do with Ben Simmons. One analyst called for him to be more aggressive, but doesn't think he will ever change.

During a recent episode of "The Mismatch," Kevin O'Connor and Chris Vernon discussed Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets. It was there that KOC brought up the main argument with the former number-one pick throughout his entire NBA career:

"That shot in the fourth quarter against Kornet, when he passed out and they turned it over. That was a lot like the one that kind of ran him out of town in Philadelphia, when he has an open layup underneath the basket like that one was a more open layup against Atlanta in the playoffs.

"It's just emblematic of everything that's been an issue with Simmons for years that with the fear, the lack of aggression. That's what needs to change from him more than anything else."

The Brooklyn Nets need a more aggressive Ben Simmons moving forward

When Ben Simmons first got traded to the Brooklyn Nets, many agreed it would be a good fit for him. Playing alongside guys like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will allow him to focus on the areas he excels in. That has been the case up until a few days ago.

During the matchup against the Miami Heat, Durant suffered a knee injury after Jimmy Butler fell on him. Following an MRI, it emerged that the former MVP will be forced to miss the new few weeks. With KD on the sidelines, the Nets will need more from their supporting cast if they want to remain near the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

So far this season, Simmons is averaging 7.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 6.2 assists. As a former All-Star and All-NBA player, he can ramp up his production. Kyrie Irving can only fill the void so much. With Durant out, Simmons will be expected by fans to step up and do more. Whether he can is a separate matter.

