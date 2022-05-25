"Kevin has been part of conversations, we signed one-year deals when we were in the Bay" - Kevin Durant's manager gives his take on whether KD will stay with Nets if Kyrie Irving leaves

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets had a disappointing postseason as they were swept 4-0 by the Boston Celtics in the first round. The two-time NBA champion received some criticism for his performances in this span. He was not at his lethal best in front of the terrific defense displayed by the resilient Celtics team.

His teammate and friend Kyrie Irving was also slammed for his performances. The 30-year-old is eligible for a max-contract extension, but many across the media believe that the seven-time All-Star does not deserve it as he is not a dependable teammate.

In his most recent interview, Kevin Durant's manager and business associate Rich Kleiman was asked about the situation. In his response, the 45-year-old said:

"Let me tell you about something that happens in the NBA, when you don't win a championship, sometimes when you win a championship the entire summer is built around all of this, period, end of the story and then when the dust settles everything somehow resets and gets back in position, we gotta play ball and that's like part of what you have to do and the other half of your job and I get it.

"But I also now know right, cause I have now been doing this for 10 years and I'd say 7 of the 10 summers, Kevin has been part of conversations, cause we signed one-year deals when we were in the BAY"

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are an offensive duo that is capable of wrecking havoc on defenses across the league. However, the two have not gotten enough time together and that could be the reason why they have not yet been able to do anything significant yet.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving playing 1-on-1... sort of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving playing 1-on-1... sort of 😂 https://t.co/rTlupoq8td

With Sean Marks making it clear that the team would prioritize itself before any player, it would be interesting to see how they approach the Kyrie contract situation.

The former rookie of the year has already expressed his desire to stay with the Nets, but it all comes down to what the front office decides. If the team decides not to extend his contract, Durant will certainly have to make a call on whether or not to stay with the team, considering his relationship with Irving.

Could Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving be the ideal duo to lead the Brooklyn Nets?

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have a lot of combined experience in the league. Both are offensive maestros and can torment opposition on any given day.

When James Harden was added to the Nets, many expected things to go their way as they had enough firepower to win the league. However, that experiment didn't work out due to injuries and other controversies.

Erik Slater @erikslaterNR Kyrie Irving waits to congratulate Kevin Durant after a historic 53-point effort.



They hug on the court and make their way to the locker room. What a game. Kyrie Irving waits to congratulate Kevin Durant after a historic 53-point effort.They hug on the court and make their way to the locker room. What a game. https://t.co/HikF98ATEV

Despite losing Harden, the duo are still strong enough to compete and have support from the likes of Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Patty Mills. The 2021-22 season didn't go their way, but if the Nets decide to run it back, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving would certainly be happy to come back and lead the team to a deep playoff run.

Kyrie is still in his prime and so is Durant. Both had great regular season campaigns and with just some more support from their teammates, the duo could make the Nets a force to be reckoned with in the East. But before any of that happens, Irving will have to re-assure the organisation of the commitment he has towards them.

clutchpoints.com/nets-news-kyri… Sean Marks on Kyrie Irving's future with #Nets -- "We haven’t had those conversations with Kyrie yet. But when they do, we’ll see if it’s the right fit for both sides." Sean Marks on Kyrie Irving's future with #Nets -- "We haven’t had those conversations with Kyrie yet. But when they do, we’ll see if it’s the right fit for both sides." 👀clutchpoints.com/nets-news-kyri…

The 30-year-old has played only 83 of their 154 regular-season games in the last two seasons. If they are to extend his contract, they will need him to play like a leader, which is why his presence at all times is important. There is a lot of time before the 2022-23 season starts, but these are some decisions that the franchise needs to make if they are to compete for a championship.

