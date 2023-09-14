Kevin Porter Jr.'s criminal history: All misconducts of Rockets' star explored in wake of recent assault charges

Kevin Porter Jr. is currently in the headlines for the wrong reasons after being charged with second-degree assault and strangling his girlfriend and Indiana Fevers' player Kysre Gondrezick in a New York hotel.

The NBA, along with Porter's club team Houston Rockets, is investigating the matter. If proven guilty, the 23-year-old player will be suspended by the league for violating the NBA and NBPA policy on domestic violence.

Prior to the incident, there were a lot of red flags on Kevin Porter Jr.'s attitude with his history of misdemeanor. Here are a few incidents that involved the Houston Rockets guard before his recent arrest:

#1 Kevin Porter Jr. having an altercation with management at USC

Prior to declaring for the 2019 NBA draft, Kevin Porter Jr. had an altercation with the management at the University of South Carolina while he was only a freshman. The details of the incident were undisclosed to the public but he was suspended for only one game due to "misconduct issues."

#2 Kevin Porter Jr. assaulted a woman in August 2020

The recent case of Kysre Gondrezick is not the first time Kevin Porter Jr. hit a woman. Even before entering his second season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he already had legal issues for assaulting a woman. According to the victim, Porter Jr. punched her and pulled her hair. However, there were no criminal charges that were filed.

#3 Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested for marijuana and gun possession

Not long after almost being charged with assaulting a woman, Porter Jr. found himself in trouble again a few months later for possessing a loaded gun and marijuana following a car accident. Again, no charges were filed against KPJ and the Cavaliers continued with him in the roster.

#4 Kevin Porter Jr. fought with Cavaliers GM

Just a few months after getting in trouble with the law, KPJ was at it again as he threw food on former Cavaliers GM Koby Altman after Taurean Prince was assigned his locker. This triggered the Cleveland Cavaliers' management to trade him to the Houston Rockets.

#5 Kevin Porter Jr. created trouble inside a bar

With the recent issue involving KPJ circulating on the internet, there are reports that he was involved in another outburst in 2021. According to the rumors, the Houston Rockets guard smashed the DJ's laptop as he threw it on the floor during a team activity. Apart from that, he also damaged some properties.

