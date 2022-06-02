"Kevin seems to be constantly arguing with his standing while Stephen Curry is playing golf on his off days" - Adam Lefkoe points out that Curry is far more comfortable with his legacy than Durant

The respective legacies of Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry have been grabbing the limelight, particularly with how their separate teams have performed this season. While “Chef Curry’s” Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals, KD’s Brooklyn Nets were swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.

NBA on TNT co-host Adam Lefkoe was on the "Dan Patrick Show" to discuss several things, including KD and Curry’s legacies. Here’s what Lefkoe had to say about how the two superstars have handled criticisms of how their careers have turned out:

“Kevin seems to be constantly arguing with his standing while Stephen Curry is playing golf on his off days and seemingly doesn’t care about his legacy. And the guys that don’t care about legacy are comfortable with their legacy.”

The NBA insider’s evaluation was based on Kevin Durant’s recent public back-and-forth with former Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green. KD disagreed with Green’s comments that Stephen Curry was double-teamed “seven times the amount” Durant faced during their title runs.

“Dray” complimented Durant on how good he was, but it was how Curry attracted the attention of opposing defenses that allowed KD to put up impressive numbers.

Stephen Curry, meanwhile, is busy preparing for the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. While several analysts questioned his legacy without a finals MVP trophy, Curry seemingly couldn’t care less. The two-time MVP was recently spotted carrying his golf clubs, no doubt taking a break from basketball to enjoy the fairways.

Durant’s response to Green also isn’t the first time he has fired back at critics. The Brooklyn Nets superstar has been involved in heated arguments with ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith and First Things First co-host Nick Wright in the past.

On both occasions where he responded to the aforementioned basketball analysts, Kevin Durant felt slighted by comments questioning his legacy or level of play. Stephen Curry, on the other hand, stays away from that kind of public exchange, preferring to let his performances do the talking.

Basketball fans want Kevin Durant to validate legacy by winning a title without Stephen Curry and Warriors

KD hasn't had much success without the Golden State Warriors. [Photo: ESPN]

One of the biggest criticisms that several analysts and most fans consistently hurled at Kevin Durant was his decision to play for the Warriors. KD immediately won back-to-back titles while with the Bay Area team after years of futility playing in Oklahoma.

Without Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, Durant’s playoff record isn’t that impressive. He had a 50-41 win-loss slate in the postseason with the OKC Thunder, which was highlighted by an NBA Finals appearance in 2012.

Since leaving the Warriors, Durant is only 7-9, winning just one series against the Boston Celtics last year. The Celtics extracted revenge for that loss this season by sweeping Brooklyn in the first round of the 2022 playoffs.

Unfairly or not, KD’s inability to win a title without Stephen Curry will only grow louder and will probably force him yet again to respond to such noise.

