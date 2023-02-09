What is Kevin Durant's contract with the Phoenix Suns? Duration, salary, and complete contract breakdown

Kevin Durant has reportedly been acquired by the Phoenix Suns in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Durant is currently earning $43 million this season with an incentive of around $1.1 million. He signed a four-year, $194 million extension back in 2021 which kicked in this season.

According to Spotrac, Durant has a contract until the 2025-26 season. He does not have a player option for the final year of his deal. He will earn $46.4 million next season, with incentives valued at around $1.25 million.

For the 2024-25 season, Durant will have a salary of $49.9 million. That makes him one of the highest-paid players in the league. In the final year of his contract, KD is set to get a whopping $53.3 million. The last two years of his deal also have an incentive worth $1.3 million and $1.4 million, respectively.

That's why it was surprising when Durant demanded a trade out of the Nets in the offseason. Brooklyn did their due diligence by trying to find a deal, but both parties agreed to make it work this season.

However, Kyrie Irving wanted out of the Nets midway through the season. Brooklyn obliged by sending him to the Dallas Mavericks in one of the most surprising trades ahead of the deadline.

When Kyrie Irving was traded, there was plenty of speculation surrounding Kevin Durant's future with the Nets. Fast forward to today, Durant is now a member of the Phoenix Suns following probably one of the most shocking deals in recent memory.

Who did the Brooklyn Nets get in the Kevin Durant trade?

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Phoenix Suns traded Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson, four first-round picks and additional draft compensation in exchange for Kevin Durant.

Bridges is the NBA's iron man and one of the best perimeter defenders in the league today, while Johnson is an explosive scorer. Bridges and Johnson could help the Nets in the future as two of their core players.

Meanwhile, Crowder is an NBA veteran who would be more helpful to a contender than a rebuilding team. It would also be interesting to see if the Nets buy out Crowder's contract. Several contenders have been linked to Crowder ever since he demanded a trade in the offseason.

As for the Suns, they will have one of the scariest lineups in the Western Conference. Durant remains one of the best players in the world, while Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton are just two seasons removed from leading Phoenix to the NBA Finals.

