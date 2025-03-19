Kevon Looney channels his inner Matt Murdock as he saves reporter from being hit by a ball

Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney channeled his inner Matt Murdock, displaying excellent reflexes to save a reporter ahead of the Bucks-Warriors game on Tuesday. The 29-year-old was being interviewed when a ball came flying toward the reporter.

Looney instantly removed his hands from his pockets and swatted the ball away. His reflexes compared to that of Matt Murdock, A.KA. Daredevil. Murdock has incredible reflexes and a radar sense that allows him to detect and react to the slightest movements almost instantly. His heightened senses are the result of his blindness.

Check out this clip of Looney saving the reporter ahead of the tip-off:

The Warriors defeated the Bucks 104-93 with Stephen Curry sitting on the sidelines. Jimmy Butler led the charge for the Dubs, recording 24 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in the winning effort.

Kevon Looney, who went viral for his save before the game, had a quiet night. He saw just six minutes of action and finished his night with one rebound.

The Warriors (40-29) made up for their loss against the Denver Nuggets and are now half a game ahead of the Timberwolves in seventh (40-30). With 13 games to go, it’ll be interesting to see where Golden State ends up in the Western Conference.

“Whatever happens, happens”: Kevon Looney gets honest about future with Golden State Warriors

Kevon Looney is in the last year of a three-season contract he signed ahead of the 2022-23 season. He has been with the franchise since 2015 after being drafted with the 30th pick. Despite that, Looney does not shy away from the possibility of departing this summer.

Speaking to HoopHypes, Looney gave a candid answer when asked about his future with the team:

"I don’t know. I’m focused on this season right now. You never know what’s going to happen in a short period of time. I’m hoping I can stay healthy, have a great end of the season and playoffs, and then see whatever happens."

He added:

"You always try to be where you’re at, but things change. Free agency is always crazy, so whatever happens, happens."

Kevon Looney has been with the Warriors his entire career, playing 585 games for them, averaging 5.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

