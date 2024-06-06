Key Mavs wing Derrick Jones Jr. crushes hopes of contending teams eyeing him in free agency: "Don’t wanna go nowhere"

When Derrick Jones Jr declined his player option from the Chicago Bulls to join the Dallas Mavericks, few could have predicted just how the move would play out. Now, however, as he and the current iteration of the Dallas Mavericks prepare to make their NBA Finals debut, the forward knows that he wants to remain in Dallas long-term.

This offseason, Jones Jr. opted out of the final year of his contract with the Bulls before then accepting a one-year $2.7 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks. While the new contract was a step down in pay, raising eyebrows from fans, the move came with an opportunity to be an integral piece to the team.

Derrick Jones Jr's minutes per game average has jumped to 23.5mpg under coach Jason Kidd, compared to the 14.0mpg he averaged under Chicago's Billy Donovan. The way the former dunk contest champion sees things, not only did betting on himself pay off, but he's found his home for the long-haul.

While speaking with Noah Weber of the So French Pod ahead of Game 1, he spoke about his impending free agency, making it clear he wants to stay in Dallas.

"I'm planning on being here. I don't want to go nowhere. I told Nico, I told Finn, I told Jason, I told everybody. I love it here. As long as we can get everything. ... I love it in Dallas."

"I just decided to bet on myself" - Derrick Jones Jr's decision to opt out of Chicago Bulls contract pays off as forward prepares to make NBA Finals debut

As Derrick Jones Jr prepares to make his debut in the NBA Finals, he's well aware of the fact that his decision to gamble on himself has paid off tenfold. While he and the Mavs gear up for Game 1 tonight, the Chicago Bulls have been in the early stages of their offseason.

While speaking to media members over the weekend as part of a post-practice scrum in Boston, Jones reflected on his decision to bet on himself. While his decision to opt out of the final year of his contract in Chicago and sign with the Mavs meant less money, Jones explained that it was never about money.

"I could have accepted my player option in Chicago and still be on the team that’s not in the playoffs right now. I just decided to bet on myself."

“I took less money to come here, but the money wasn’t the problem. The money wasn’t the issue. I just wanted to have the opportunity to be on the floor and to showcase what I'm able to do, and it happened for me."

The opportunity to play a bigger role on a team with big championship aspirations was one of the biggest appeals of playing in Dallas. Now, Derrick Jones Jr and the Mavericks will have the chance to take another step in their championship journey when they face off with the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the finals.