Key role players reveal how JJ Redick's genius strategy has helmed Lakers defensive revival

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick has turned the Lakers into a defensively sound team even after they traded away one of the league’s best defenders, Anthony Davis. Key role players like Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jordan Goodwin deserve the most praise for the turn around in the Lakers’ defensive abilities.

However, none of this would be possible without the genius strategy of JJ Redick. He asked his key role players to become banshees and packed them into the paint while players who weren’t as good at defense were asked to protect the perimeter. This ensures that the team isn’t beaten off the dribble and helps protect the paint.

Gabe Vincent explained that he wasn’t sure what it meant to be a banshee but understood Redick’s overall message:

“I didn't really know exactly what to make of it, to be honest with you, using that specific phrase," Vincent told ESPN. "But I understood the overall message he was trying to have.

"And it's the kind of intensity and focus and effort that he needed us to play with and he needed guys to kind of lead that charge with."

Dorian Finney-Smith also sang JJ Redick’s praises and explained how he made things simpler for him:

“Coach JJ made it simple: He told me to be a communicator, be a leader, use my voice, and shoot the ball when I'm open."

He added:

“I try to come in and be who I am and try not to be who I ain't. That's come in, give energy, and play hard."

Finney-Smith’s impact is clear to see as the Lakers have been ranked fourth in defensive efficiency since he debuted on Dec. 31. Signing even more defensively sound players like Jordan Goodwin and Trey Jemison III has been the cherry on top.

JJ Redick outlines major areas of improvement for LeBron James’ son Bronny James

Bronny James’ time in the G League has been fruitful as he seems to be taking a step forward. He has made nine appearances for the South Bay Lakers, recording 20.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Despite his solid output, Lakers head coach JJ Redick believes there’s ton of room for Bronny to improve.

He highlighted some major areas that LeBron James' son can improve in:

“I think he has really embraced the G League. (South Bay coach) Zach (Guthrie) and that staff has done a wonderful job with his development and, obviously, our crew as well, having communication with them and getting updates.”

He added:

“The biggest area of improvement is probably his playmaking, and I don't mean that just in terms of passing but his ability to play on and off the ball as a decision-maker, either as a scorer or a passer. With that, his confidence level and level of aggression have grown. For a young player, those are two really important things.”

Hopefully, James will take Redick’s advice to heart and work toward taking the next step by becoming a key player on the Lakers.

