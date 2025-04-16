Khloe Kardashian gets 100% real about emotional toll of discovering Tristan Thompson's cheating 48 hours ahead of childbirth

Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson is known for being one of the best offensive rebounders of his generation and an NBA champion with LeBron James.

However, he's also quite popular, or rather infamous, among Kardashian fans. For years, he faced backlash for his repeated cheating scandals when he was dating Khloe Kardashian.

They broke up for good in 2021 after years of being in an on-again, off-again relationship. Now, looking back on how things went down, Kardashian revealed how painful it was for her to have to deal with that scandal while pregnant.

“I think the first one hurt me the most because I was pregnant. Also, I didn't get to sit with my feelings enough for the first one. I gave birth less than 38 hours later after the first cheating scandal happened with Tristan,” she said on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast.

The influencer also added that she didn't have enough time to dwell on and process all those emotions, which is why she eventually agreed to stay with him after giving birth:

“I think if I maybe was six months pregnant and that happened, I probably would have walked away and never went back,” she continued.

Further in the interview, Khloe revealed that her siblings found out about the cheating scandal before her. Moreover, she felt like she had disappointed them for staying with him even though they warned her that he would probably do it again:

“I think the worst part of that experience was how much I let down my younger sisters,” Khloe said. “They would never say that to me, and they’ve never said that to me. But I’ve always felt how much I’ve disappointed them by staying and doing that again.”

Thompson and Kardashian starred in another cheating scandal shortly after. They share two children, and Khloe claims she's no longer dating and is only focused on her children.

Khloe also dated other former athletes, such as Rashad McCants, Matt Kemp, Lamar Odom, Derrick Ward, and James Harden.

Tristan Thompson and the Cavs gear up for the Playoffs

Tristan Thompson is making another championship run.

Thompson hasn't been in the public eye as often since he ended his relationship with Khloe Kardashian, yet he's still going strong in his 13th season in the NBA.

He's back with the Cavaliers, and while he hasn't been on the court as much at this point in his career, he's given them a veteran presence and leadership in the locker room.

The No.1-seeded Cavs will need someone with plenty of playoff experience to help them navigate what's ahead.

This season, Thompson, who's currently third all-time in rebounds in franchise history (5,701), averaged 1.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game on 8.2 minutes for Kenny Atkinson's team.

