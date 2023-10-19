"Will sting a little bit": Khloe Kardashian gets real about ex-Tristan Thompson potentially pursuing another relationship 

Despite their relationship not working out the way they hoped, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian continue to be in a co-parenting relationship for their two kids, True and Tatum. Through the ups and downs of their relationship, they have found common ground when it came to raising their children.

In a recent episode of "The Kardashians," Khloe Kardashian was asked by Kris Jenner how will she take the possibility of Tristan Thompson moving on. For Kardashian, she had an interesting perspective on it, as the two have been through a lot together.

Khloe Kardashian would prefer Thompson to find someone that he can spend the rest of his life with. However, she didn't mince her words when she also mentioned that when that time does happen, it would "sting":

"I mean, I don't know until I get there," Kardashian said. "But I want him to move on, like I want him to find someone and to be happy and whatever that means. I imagine that the first time he is with someone, yeah, it will sting a little bit. I don't know, but I think that's probably normal."

Khloe Kardashian talks about where she stands now with Tristan Thompson

During the debut episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians," Khloe Kardashian was candid about the current status of her relationship with 2016 NBA champion Tristan Thompson:

"Right now, Tristan and I are just friends," Kardashian said. "I love the relationship that he and I have but my biggest focus is being a mom to my beautiful angel True. I know if Tristan had his way, we would completely be together. I just need a little breathing room and time to think."

For Kardashian, her priority is being a mother to her children along with her co-parenting relationship with Thompson. She also mentioned that she prefers to have it this way as opposed to immediately getting back together.

Additionally, Kardashian also talked about how the former Cleveland Cavaliers forward has taken the time to go through therapy for his growth as an individual:

"Tristan is very determined in us getting back together," Kardashian said. "He goes to therapy quite often -- a couple of times a week. We now even do couples therapy together. I say couples, but it is really his therapy that I am asked to join."

As for now, Thompson will be focusing on the upcoming 2023 NBA season, which promises to be an exciting time for Cavs fans.