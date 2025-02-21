Khris Middleton gets brutally honest about being traded by Milwaukee Bucks in win-now mode with Giannis Antetokounmpo

Khris Middleton is one of the biggest player development success stories in Milwaukee Bucks franchise history. However, the team decided to move on from him ahead of the trade deadline, shipping him to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma in a win-now trade. Middleton recently opened up about his feelings after some reflection.

Following his selection in the second round of the 2012 NBA draft by the Pistons, Middleton was moved to Milwaukee less than a year later. Over the next decade, Middleton developed into a star, securing three All-Star appearances alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. Unfortunately, Middleton has struggled with injuries over the last two seasons.

In an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Friday, Middleton discussed his reaction to the trade. He also talked about the Bucks' situation and acknowledged the reasons why the team decided to trade him.

"They're in a win-now situation," Middleton said. "They don't have time for guys missing a game or two to nurse injuries or get back right. Everybody needs to be out there. I have to understand that."

Middleton's thoughts are befitting of a veteran player in the league. He then opened up about his injury history and all the time he had missed this season, saying that he "can't control that."

Can the "win-now" Bucks compete for a title after trading Khris Middleton?

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the more inconsistent teams in the NBA when considering the talent they have on their roster. Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are having great seasons, representing the Bucks in this year's All-Star game, but they are fighting to stay out of the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference at 30-24.

After trading Khris Middleton, Milwaukee hopes that Kyle Kuzma can provide the team with a consistent scorer who can stay on the court as it prepares for the postseason. However, the Bucks will have to do it without Bobby Portis for 25 games for accidentally taking the wrong painkiller.

The Middleton trade may not be the biggest one in this year's trade deadline, but it serves as a reminder to players all over the league that at the end of the day, the NBA is a business.

