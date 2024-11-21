Khris Middleton injury: NBA insider and Doc Rivers deliver major updates on Bucks forward

The latest Khris Middleton injury update brings some relief to the Milwaukee Bucks camp as the former All-Star is closing in on an anticipated return. Bucks coach Doc Rivers and NBA Insider Shams Charania provided encouraging news regarding the veteran forward amid the team's 5-9 start.

Charania reported Wednesday that Middleton is medically cleared to play after recovering from his double ankle surgeries during the offseason. Middleton continues to ramp up and has played 3x3 basketball.

However, he's still working on feeling "physically read" before he makes his comeback. Meanwhile, Doc Rivers said it was the best he had seen from Middleton recently amid his recovery process.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's looked good," Rivers said Wednesday. "He's working his butt off. Listen, I think he's close. And he's just going to keep working. This is the best I've seen him, I will say that."

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Middleton has endured multiple injuries over the past two years. The issues started for him during the 2022 NBA playoffs. He sustained a left MCL sprain in the first-round series against the Chicago Bulls. He missed the conference semis against the Celtics, which the Bucks lost in seven games.

The following year, Middleton was limited to only 33 games. He averaged 24.3 minutes, the lowest since his rookie season with the Detroit Pistons. Middleton played 55 games last season, playing 27.0 minutes on average. He dealt with several ankle injuries in that stretch, which hindered his game and availability, forcing him to undergo surgeries this offseason.

Milwaukee Bucks need Khris Middleton back soon

The Milwaukee Bucks haven't found much success amid Khris Middleton's injury absence, especially in the Damian Lillard era. They had lean stretches during the 2023-24 season without him, and the struggles have amplified this year. The Bucks are off to a 5-9 start, struggling on both ends.

They are 21st offensively with a 110.3 rating and 16th on defense with a 112.7 rating. The Bucks have missed Middleton's shot-creation and scoring in this stretch. Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo have shouldered a massive burden, with several key role players struggling to produce the goods.

The superstar duo has combined for 56.7 points a game, which is 51.3% of the team's points on average. Middleton may not return to play at an All-Star caliber level. After multiple surgeries, the 33-year-old is expected to have a gradual decline, but his output and gravity could still be significant.

Khris Middleton averaged an efficient 15.1 points last season, shooting on 49/3883 splits. He added 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback