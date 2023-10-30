Khris Middleton Injury Update: Bucks superstar set to play vs Miami Heat coming off knee injury

Three-time All-Star Khris Middleton is expected to make his return to the Milwaukee Bucks lineup Monday when they face the Miami Heat. Middleton was previously absent in their game against the Atlanta Hawks due to injury workload management. The reason behind this is that Khris underwent right knee surgery earlier this year and the coaching staff is taking safety measures to ensure the knee's safety.

Bucks fans will be delighted to see Khris Middleton back on the court and hope for a better performance compared to his season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers. Middleton struggled to find rhythm Friday as he only scored six points.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How will Khris Middleton's role change with the new look Bucks?

Philadelphia 76ers v Milwaukee Bucks

Ever since the formation of the dynamic duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard came to fruition earlier this summer, many Milwaukee Bucks fans were worried about Khris Middleton's status with the team. In every newly-formed superteam, one All-Star typically takes the downfall and reverts into a role player. Guys like Chris Bosh and Kevin Love are primary examples of this.

On Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers, Middleton wasn't himself as he only scored six points and played 16 minutes. Normally, Antetokounmpo would be left to fend for the Bucks in the absence of his tag team partner. However, the circumstances changed with Lillard in the picture. "Dame Time" shone brightly against the Sixers and carried Milwaukee to victory with 39 points.

With that in mind, it's only natural one of the three superstars would have to make some adjustments regarding their role in the team. But that doesn't necessarily need to be the case.

On Sunday, Lillard had one of the most disappointing performances of his career when he only scored six points against the Atlanta Hawks. He had 0 points at half time. In such games, where Lillard struggles to score, the Bucks will need the All-Star Middleton to step up.

There could even be games where the Bucks require all three to be at their best to get a win. So, while Middleton will likely get fewer touches on the ball, it doesn't mean his importance in the team has diminished.