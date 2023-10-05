Khris Middleton injury update: Latest on Bucks star’s return, recovery and status ahead of opening night

The Milwaukee Bucks might not be at full strength on opening night with Khris Middleton's availability up in the air. Middleton is coming off back-to-back injury-riddled seasons. His absence has proved costly for the Bucks, and they might be cautious with how they handle him this year.

Middleton's right knee has bothered him for majority of the last season. After the Bucks' shocking first-round exit, he underwent surgery in June. Middleton was expected to make a full recovery by July.

However, the latest reports coming out of the Bucks camp suggest he hasn't fully recovered. According to The Athletic's Eric Nehm, Middleton is now uncertain for the Bucks' season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 26th.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 2x All-Star is also doing individual workouts at the moment. He hasn't suffered any setbacks but his ramp-up process has been slow. The Bucks do plan to have him ready for opening night, but these plans could alter if he isn't 100% ready to go by then.

Khris Middleton said he felt great during media day

Khris Middleton seemed confident about his health during his media day interview on Monday (Oct 3rd). After playing only 33 games last season limited due to injuries, the Bucks star claims to have had a 'fresh start' with his body after multiple blows.

"I feel great. Like I'm getting a fresh start with my body, which I think I've needed," said Middleton.

That's a positive update coming from the player himself. Middleton might be doubtful for opening night, but feeling confident about his health could take him a long way in the upcoming season. The Bucks will need him available this year after going all in on acquiring Damian Lillard.

The Bucks aren't as deep as they were the last two seasons to compensate for Middleton's absence. They'll also need Middleton's defense with Jrue Holiday gone.

Additionally, it could be an excellent season for him with Lillard in the lineup. Both Dame and Giannis Antetokounmpo are expected to command the bulk of defensive attention, opening up opportunities for Middleton to impact the game offensively.

Khris Middleton's presence also creates opportunities for Lillard and Giannis, as teams are wary of the damage he can do when he's in rhythm. The Bucks' offense will have an even more dynamic edge with the 11-year-veteran.