Khris Middleton Injury Update: NBA insider provides positive news on Bucks star ahead of Suns clash

Khris Middleton has been absent from the Milwaukee Bucks' lineup since leaving the floor during the team's Feb. 6 clash with the Phoenix Suns due to an ankle sprain. While Middleton missed the remainder of February and the beginning of March, he will reportedly return to action.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news, indicating that Khris Middleton told reporters on Saturday that he plans to return for Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns.

So far, there has been no info regarding whether or not he will be on a minutes restriction for the game. Given that he's missed the past 16 games, it could take some time for the former All-Star to get back to a rhythm.

Middleton's return couldn't come at a better time for Milwaukee as the team looks to hold onto second place in the East. With the Cleveland Cavaliers sitting just half a game behind the Bucks in third place, the team will look to put together some wins before the end of the season.

What happened to Khris Middleton?

As mentioned, Khris Middleton sustained an injury in the Milwaukee Bucks' clash with the Phoenix Suns last month. Early in the game, Middleton went one-on-one with Kevin Durant on the wing before pulling up for a three-pointer.

He landed on Durant's foot and rolled his left ankle. Although he appeared to recover, knocking down one of the two flagrant free throw shots, he checked out at the next dead ball.

Back in the locker room, the assessment of the injury resulted in Middleton being ruled out for the remainder of the game. After previously spraining his MCL in the 2022 playoffs, it's no surprise that the Bucks are playing things safe with the All-Star heading into the final stretch of the season.

Khris Middleton's stats vs. Phoenix Suns

With Khris Middleton returning just in time for the Bucks' game against the Phoenix Suns, let's look at Middleton's stats against the Suns. In his career, Middleton has averaged 20.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 19 games against the Suns.

This year, when Middleton played against the Suns on Feb. 6, he logged just eight minutes, scoring six points while logging three rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Last season, he only played one game against Phoenix, logging 11 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in 25 minutes.