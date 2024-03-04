Khris Middleton Injury Update: Will Bucks star suit up vs Clippers amid ankle sprain? (March 4)

It has been almost a month since Khris Middleton last took the court for the Milwaukee Bucks due to an ankle injury. Despite a turbulent start to the season after appointing Doc Rivers as head coach, the Bucks have recently found their form, entering a five-game winning streak leading up to their match against the LA Clippers.

The upcoming game between the Bucks and Clippers is highly anticipated, with both teams performing well. The Clippers have won 14 of their last 20 games.

The status of Middleton adds intrigue to the game, as he is among the star players on both teams' rosters, which also include Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.

Khris Middleton injury update: Will Bucks wing suit up vs. Clippers?

Khris Middleton will not play against the Clippers. He is still recovering from an ankle sprain he suffered in early February. This game will mark the 11th consecutive game he has missed due to the injury.

Expect Jae Crowder to maintain his starting role while Middleton is out. In the five games following the All-Star break, Crowder has been relatively quiet, averaging only 3.8 points in 26.0 minutes per game.

What happened to Khris Middleton?

Khris Middleton suffered a left ankle sprain after landing on Kevin Durant's foot during a 3-point attempt on Feb. 26 in a Bucks loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Leading up to the game where he was injured, Middleton had been consistently scoring in double digits in seven games. However, in the game against Phoenix, he scored only six points and grabbed three rebounds before exiting due to the injury.

According to Rivers, Middleton partially participated in Sunday's practice, but he has yet to engage in full-intensity sessions.

Khris Middleton stats vs. LA Clippers

Middleton has played 19 career games against the Clippers. His standout performance came on March 28, 2019, when he recorded 39 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

However, in his recent matchups against the Clippers, Middleton has not surpassed the 20-point mark. In his most recent game against them on Feb. 2, 2023, he scored 16 points.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers

The Bucks-Clippers game can be watched via live stream on fuboTV. It is also available on NBA League Pass. For national TV coverage, tune in to NBA TV. Home viewers can watch the game on WMLW and Telemundo WI, while away viewers can tune in to Bally Sports SoCal.