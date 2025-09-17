  • home icon
  • “Kick in the a** to Luka Doncic”: NBA commissioner Adam Silver doesn’t sugarcoat feelings on infamous Lakers trade

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 17, 2025 04:05 GMT
"Kick in the a** to Luka Doncic": NBA commissioner Adam Silver doesn't sugarcoat feelings on infamous Lakers trade.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver was just as surprised as everybody else when the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers in February. Speaking to reporters before the All-Star weekend, Silver said that he understood the frustrations of Mavs fans. Silver hoped Doncic would take the change of scenery as a fresh start after the point guard believed he would finish his career in Dallas.

On Tuesday, a Wall Street Journal report added more context to what Silver thought about the trade.

“Putting aside the merits of the trade, you could argue that it was a bit of a kick in the a** to Luka [Doncic]. He didn’t try to sugarcoat the trade.”
Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals appearance. Despite the loss to the Boston Celtics in five games, the Mavericks called the Slovenian their “Pravi MVP” or the real MVP. Roughly eight months later, GM Nico Harrison sent him packing to Los Angeles for Anthony Davis.

Luka Doncic said a week after the trade that he thought somebody played a prank on him. The perennial MVP contender assumed he would play for one team in the NBA. He cried on the bench when his former team honored him before his first return to Dallas following the trade.

After an emotional stretch that reportedly lasted until the end of the season, Doncic has moved on. He has a slimmer physique that debuted in the 2025 EuroBasket. The point guard’s scintillating form helped Slovenia reach the quarterfinals, where they lost to eventual champion Germany.

Luka Doncic is uncertain of closure to controversial trade

In late February, the Mavericks visited LA for Luka Doncic’s first game against his former team following the trade. Doncic, as expected, came up big, delivering 19 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and two blocks. He led the LA Lakers to an emotional 107-99 win.

After the game, Doncic told reporters that it would take time for a closure to happen. He added that facing the team that drafted him was a step in the right direction.

In the Wall Street Journal interview, Doncic commented on the closure again.

“I think it will always be strange. I don’t know if someday I will have closure or not. For sure, it will always be weird.”

Luka Doncic might not be ready to have closure, but he is raring to face the Dallas Mavericks again next season. Doncic and the Lakers will host Anthony Davis and Co. in Los Angeles for another highly anticipated meeting between the two teams.

