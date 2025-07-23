"Kick LeBron off the team": Lakers fans turn on LeBron James after Marcus Smart reveals inside information

Marcus Smart addressed the media for the first time as a Los Angeles Laker on Tuesday after the franchise officially announced his signing. The former Defensive Player of the Year, who signed a two-year deal with the Lakers, shared that one of the key reasons behind his decision was the opportunity to play alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic.Smart revealed that Doncic personally reached out to him, which played a role in swaying his decision. However, when asked about LeBron, the former Celtics guard admitted he has yet to hear from the 21-time All-Star.&quot;I have not talked to LeBron yet,&quot; Smart told ESPN LA. &quot;Bron’s a busy man, I’m going to talk to him when he gets time.&quot;Social media lit up after Smart made the surprising revelation. Lakers fans quickly weighed in online, some criticized LeBron James for not welcoming the defensive standout, while others noted that he's too engaged in enjoying his offseason break.&quot;Kick LeBron off the team,&quot; a fan said.Jelon @JelonMusksLINKKick LeBron off the team…Another fan said:Solomon @SoloDitiLINKBron is making me sick. This isn't good leadership. Just leave and let this be luka's teamA fan commented:🇩🇴 @JayKLxtchLINKCan’t wait till we trade his bum ass 🤦‍♂️Another commented:Flywayz @Flywayz11063LINK@KingJames show some respect bro like damnA user wrote:atriumm @watriummLINKBron is so cringeAnother user wrote:☆ ☆ ☆ @starranttLINKHe’s on vacation lol, that man is on DND yall know that 😭Marcus Smart &quot;blessed&quot; to play with LeBron JamesLeBron James was Marcus Smart’s biggest roadblock to the NBA Finals back when both battled in the Eastern Conference. During his Cleveland Cavaliers days, LeBron dominated the East, repeatedly preventing Smart and the Boston Celtics from reaching the league’s biggest stage.Now, after years of facing LeBron’s greatness, Smart is embracing the chance to team up with the generational talent. With a clear focus on capturing his first NBA title, the defensive ace is ready to chase a championship with LeBron as his teammate.&quot;To be able to be on the other side to witness it and benefit from it, instead of him taking me out… Is an opportunity that I’m definitely blessed to be able to have,&quot; Smart said on Spectrum SportsNet.Meanwhile, Smart is set to bring a crucial boost to the Lakers' defense, which struggled heavily during their first-round exit against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. His experience, leadership and presence as a vocal defensive anchor are expected to make a significant impact for the Purple and Gold next season.