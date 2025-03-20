  • home icon
  • Kick streamer Neon challenges James Harden to 1v1 pickup game at launch party for signature Adidas Harden Vol. 9

By Miguel de Guzman
Modified Mar 20, 2025 22:50 GMT
Kick streamer Neon asks to collab with James Harden at the launch party for his latest signature sneakers (Photo credits: GETTY)
While James Harden's ninth signature shoe with Adidas was initially released in January, an official launch party was not held until Wednesday night. As expected, releasing a signature shoe from an All-Star caliber, highlight reel-maker and former NBA MVP was a hot event.

Several prominent people attended the LA Clippers star's event, including Kick streamer Neon. The internet personality was a guest and live-streamed the event to his followers. While streaming, he met and spoke with Harden.

Neon then used this opportunity to invite the NBA star into a future collaboration.

"I'm a die hard fan," Neon said to Harden while dapping him up. "If you ever got some free time I live in LA, too. I'd love to 1v1 you, interview you and all that stuff."
Neon has 398,000 followers on Kick, where he mostly streams IRL content. He also has a YouTube channel with 887,000 subscribers.

Based on his response, 'The Beard' might be interested in joining one of Neon's streams. However, fans will simply have to wait to see if or when this collaboration will actually happen.

James Harden shows gratitude to those who attended the launch party while sharing flashy photos from the event

There isn't an official list of who participated in the launch party of James Harden's latest signature sneakers. One can still assume that it was a star-studded event, though.

The LA Clippers star likely took the time to thank the people at the event — whether through a speech or individually. However, he also showed some simple gratitude on social media after the event.

He posted a short message on X (formerly Twitter) that included flashy images. The pictures featured Harden sitting in a luxury car with suicide doors. Of course, he was sporting his latest signature shoes in the Pearlized colorway.

"Last night we had my official V9 launch event, appreciate everyone coming out," Harden wrote.
Aside from the Pearlized colorway, the Cyber Mettalic is already available for fans who want a Harden Vol. 9. The first version was released in January and the Pearlized was the second style to be released, coming out a month after the first.

The Metamorphosis colorway was released this month and two more are slated to come out. The Hell Cat and the Ice Metallic are set to come out in April and May, respectively.

The three colorways released for James Harden's latest signature sneakers are available on the Adidas website and retail for $160.

Edited by William Paul
