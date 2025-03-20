Kick streamer Neon challenges James Harden to 1v1 pickup game at launch party for signature Adidas Harden Vol. 9

While James Harden's ninth signature shoe with Adidas was initially released in January, an official launch party was not held until Wednesday night. As expected, releasing a signature shoe from an All-Star caliber, highlight reel-maker and former NBA MVP was a hot event.

Ad

Several prominent people attended the LA Clippers star's event, including Kick streamer Neon. The internet personality was a guest and live-streamed the event to his followers. While streaming, he met and spoke with Harden.

Neon then used this opportunity to invite the NBA star into a future collaboration.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm a die hard fan," Neon said to Harden while dapping him up. "If you ever got some free time I live in LA, too. I'd love to 1v1 you, interview you and all that stuff."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Neon has 398,000 followers on Kick, where he mostly streams IRL content. He also has a YouTube channel with 887,000 subscribers.

Based on his response, 'The Beard' might be interested in joining one of Neon's streams. However, fans will simply have to wait to see if or when this collaboration will actually happen.

Also read: James Harden jabs back at $6M player after 50-point game

James Harden shows gratitude to those who attended the launch party while sharing flashy photos from the event

There isn't an official list of who participated in the launch party of James Harden's latest signature sneakers. One can still assume that it was a star-studded event, though.

Ad

The LA Clippers star likely took the time to thank the people at the event — whether through a speech or individually. However, he also showed some simple gratitude on social media after the event.

He posted a short message on X (formerly Twitter) that included flashy images. The pictures featured Harden sitting in a luxury car with suicide doors. Of course, he was sporting his latest signature shoes in the Pearlized colorway.

Ad

"Last night we had my official V9 launch event, appreciate everyone coming out," Harden wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aside from the Pearlized colorway, the Cyber Mettalic is already available for fans who want a Harden Vol. 9. The first version was released in January and the Pearlized was the second style to be released, coming out a month after the first.

The Metamorphosis colorway was released this month and two more are slated to come out. The Hell Cat and the Ice Metallic are set to come out in April and May, respectively.

The three colorways released for James Harden's latest signature sneakers are available on the Adidas website and retail for $160.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback