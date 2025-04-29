"Kicking my baby in the head" - Tari Eason's mom fumes on X on Draymond Green's foul play

Draymond Green went viral on social media just before halftime of Game 4 of the Golden State Warriors-Houston Rockets first-round series for a controversial play involving Tari Eason. The incident left Eason’s mother enraged, expressing her dissatisfaction with Green’s actions on X.

Ad

In the final minutes of the second quarter, Green and Eason battled for a loose ball. During the scramble, Green appeared to trip over Eason’s feet and while falling, kicked the Rockets player in the head with the back of his foot.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Teroya Eason, after watching her son get hit, used X to voice her anger.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“He almost got that business!!! Kicking my baby in the head. STAND UP TALL ROCKETS!!!” Eason wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

She took shots at Draymond Green in a subsequent tweet as Teroya claimed that any other player would’ve been ejected for such antics.

“If Draymond was ANYBODY else he would be in the back watching this shit on tv like these evil Twitter W*****s fans,” Tari Eason’s mother wrote.

The referees reviewed the altercation and ultimately assessed Draymond Green with a Flagrant 1 foul for what they deemed unnecessary contact.

Ad

Teroya Eason remained vocal on X, closely following the game and actively posting about it. Apart from reposting a tweet from Skip Bayless, who labeled Green as the “dirtiest player ever,” she also engaged in a back-and-forth with Warriors fans in the replies.

Tari Eason’s mother previously called Draymond Green out

Tari Eason’s mother, Teroya Eason, has called Draymond Green out throughout the first-round series. Game 2 on Wednesday was particularly a physical battle with Green being in the center, responsible for multiple aggressive fouls.

Ad

Teroya Eason bashed Green while reacting to the magnitude of these fouls.

“Draymond Green has done everything shy of pulling out a gun and shooting our players and he has approximately 3 fouls. THREE,” Teroya wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Teroya also reacted to the news of Green being named the winner of the 2024-2025 NBA Hustle Award. While there was no resentment directed towards the Warriors player, she dismissed his achievement by claiming that Tari deserved at least three such trophies.

“THERES AN AWARD FOR THIS AND I DONT HAVE 3 ON MY MANTLE???? Lol ooooookay! Some of yall scared to speak truth. I was born to.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Warriors moved another step closer to progressing through to the next round after a 109-106 win on Monday night gave them a 3-1 lead in the series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.