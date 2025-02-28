"Kidd knew about that trade and Luka knows" - NBA fans react to rare angle of Luka Doncic talking smack to Jason Kidd after huge 3 

Emotions ran high for Luka Doncic as he saw his former Mavericks teammates and coach Jason Kidd for the first time since being traded to the Lakers in a shocking move. Like everyone else, Doncic didn't see it coming and was shell-shocked about leaving Dallas months after leading them to the NBA Finals.

It was a revenge game for Doncic when the Lakers hosted the Mavericks in Tuesday's epic matchup, and his actions during the contest proved he hadn't moved on from Dallas' shipping him prematurely. One of the most viral moments during the game that proved that was when Doncic hit a huge 3 in the first quarter and seemingly yelled towards Jason Kidd and the Mavericks bench.

The broadcast camera angles didn't capture the Slovenian's fiery celebration from the Mavericks' bench. However, a new video surfaced online on Thursday, showing Doncic's reaction from Kidd's POV. Here's the clip:

NBA fans reacted to the clip, speculating that Luka Doncic knew Jason Kidd was aware of the move but lied about it in his first interview since the trade.

One fan said:

"Kidd knew about that trade and Luka knows lol"

Another tweeted:

One fan added:

"100%. Carlisle and Kidd both didn’t like coaching him at all there was a common theme with that"

One fan wrote:

"No way a hc did not know about this IMO"

Meanwhile, another said Kidd was possibly unaware but was on board with it.

"He may have not known known, but he was part of the ‘sentiment’"

