"Killa Klay at center of it all" - Steph Curry posts nostalgic photos with Klay Thompson after 4x NBA champion exits Warriors

The Steph Curry-Klay Thompson duo in Golden State has finally broken up. After spending 12 years together and winning four championships, Thompson will now be competing against Curry and the Warriors as a member of the Dallas Mavericks. The move was somewhat shocking despite reports indicating that Thompson was likely to test the open market this summer.

Given that he had previously stated that he would be willing to take less money and a smaller role to stay with Golden State, many fans figured the front office would keep the Splash Brothers duo together. Once free agency began, however, Thompson quickly signed a three-year deal worth $50 million.

In response, Steph Curry took to social media, reflecting on his time spent playing alongside Thompson in Golden State with a heartfelt message. In addition, he also notably shared 30 photos of the pair together to commemorate Thompson's departure from the Bay Area.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Gonna miss you @klaythompson. Even though we won’t finish the journey together, what we did will never be done again. Couldn’t have imagined a better run with you and @money23green. Changed the whole Bay Area. Changed the way the game is played. Killa Klay at the center of it all.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Thank you for everything bro. Go enjoy playing basketball and doing what you do. Splash Bros 4 life my guy."

Expand Tweet

Looking ahead at what the offseason could have in store for Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors

Now that Klay Thompson's offseason decision has been made, the Golden State Warriors' front office will shift their focus and focus on bolstering the team's roster. After a disappointing season that saw the Warriors miss the playoffs, it's clear that the team needs to surround Steph Curry with a better, deeper, roster.

While Curry is in the twilight years of his career, he's shown that he's still more than capable of impacting winning at the highest level. Last season, for example, Curry played in 74 games, the most since the 2016-17 season when he played in 79 games.

At the same time, he averaged 26.4 points per game, a number higher than his career average of 24.8ppg. In addition, despite seeing a slight drop in efficiency, Curry still averaged over 40% from downtown, shooting 40.8% from the three-point line.

With the 2024-25 season being the second-to-last on Curry's current deal, the Warriors will be looking to capitalize. Given that his production hasn't waned despite the fact that he's now 36 years old, Golden State is eager to field a competitive team to make the most of Curry's time as a star.

Despite that, they have yet to make any staggering moves to improve their odds at winning a title. The team signed De'Anthony Melton to a one-year deal on Monday, marking a solid addition to their roster. Despite that, it's no secret that the team needs to add another star next to Steph Curry to become true contenders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback