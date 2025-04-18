Kim Kardashian's billion-dollar fashion empire brings back Donovan Mitchell to front SKIMS' new campaign ahead of NBA playoffs

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell was chosen once again to star in one of Skims' campaigns. Pictures of Mitchell wearing its Men's stretch and cotton underwear collection were posted by co-founder Kim Kardashian on her Instagram Story on Thursday.

SKIMS/Instagram @kimkardashian

Skims, reportedly worth $3.2 billion, first collaborated with the Cavaliers star in October 2024. Mitchell spoke via a statement:

“I’ve always admired Skims for redefining this category, so it’s an honor to partner with them again,” Mitchell said via statement. “The flexibility and support in each style are crucial for me, whether I’m heading to the arena or unwinding off-court. Skims delivers comfort without compromising on style or fit.”

Mitchell is seen wearing styles of men's briefs from the collection. He is captured by Eric Johnson in a basketball court scenario.

Spida/Instagram

Spida/Instagram

Skims in 2023 announced a multi-year partnership with the league, the WNBA and USA Basketball. It has also collaborated with the OKC Thunder's Shai-Gilgeous Alexander.

The latest campaign comes as Mitchell and the Cavaliers gear up for the playoffs as the number one seed. The Cavaliers dominated the East with a 64-18 record as Mitchell averaged 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

Donovan Mitchell responds to teammate Darius Garland post

Donovan Mitchell on Thursday reposted teammate Darius Garland's Instagram Story post. He responded to the comment with a one-word response.

"YESSIR!!!!!"

Spida's Instagram Story/Instagram

The post was that of the Cavaliers celebrating their backcourt duo of Mitchell and Garland. They were the first pair of teammates to each hit 200+ threes in a single season.

Garland recorded 212 3-point shots made and Mitchell came up with 233 3-point shots. Both players formed a deadly partnership as the Cavs emerged as one of the best teams in the league in the regular season.

In their third season together, Donovan Mitchell spoke to Deyscha Smith of SLAM Magazine. He shared his thoughts about what the critics said about him and Garland.

"The not being able to play together, I think, was definitely the toughest one because they don’t give it a chance, you know?” Mitchell said. “Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are another duo in this league, it took them eight years to win a championship. It takes time."

Both players will aim to lead the Cavaliers to their first championship since the 2015-16 season. They face the winner of the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks.

