"Kind of special": Jason Kidd raves about Cooper Flagg as new-look Mavericks puts league on notice with dominant display

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 07, 2025 04:12 GMT
Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd praised Cooper Flagg following the rookie’s preseason debut on Monday against the OKC Thunder. The No. 1 pick of the 2025 NBA draft delivered 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and one block in just 14 minutes. Flagg’s two-way versatility helped the Mavericks dominate the Thunder 106-89.

When asked about Flagg’s ability to run the Mavs’ offense, Kidd responded (via Mike Curtis):

"That's going to be one of our strengths. … He did a great job of finding guys. For an 18-year-old, it's kind of special to watch."
Before the Summer League games in Las Vegas, Kidd told reporters that he wanted Cooper Flagg “uncomfortable.” The coach added that experimenting with Flagg at point guard, shooting guard and small forward was crucial for his evaluation. Kidd ended up praising the rookie’s ball handling, poise and decision-making during the tournament.

With Kyrie Irving recovering from a torn left ACL, Kidd wanted to find out if he could rely on Flagg running the offense. The Mavericks did sign veteran guard D’Angelo Russell, but having Flagg play point guard could be a season-changer for the team.

Flagg registered three assists in the win against the Thunder, but he could have easily gotten more. A few Mavericks failed to capitalize on the opportunities the rookie set them up for.

Cooper Flagg showed Jason Kidd he could play second fiddle or take over game

Cooper Flagg opened the game with a block against Isaiah Joe. Anthony Davis completed the sequence with a slam after D’Angelo Russell orchestrated a fastbreak attack.

For the entire first quarter, Flagg helped the Dallas Mavericks dominate boards, added two assists, and showed his versatility on both ends. When Anthony Davis started seeing increased attention on defense, Flagg took over.

The rookie dropped 10 points in the second quarter to carry his team to a 66-40 lead at halftime. Flagg scored with layups, drained two 3-pointers, ran pick-and-roll plays and caused havoc with his versatility. AD gladly anchored the defense following Flagg’s explosion.

While Jason Kidd raved about the rookie’s ball handling, Cooper Flagg showed that he could carry the scoring burden when needed.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

