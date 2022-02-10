"King James turns it up even more around this time, right?" - Miami Heat superfan DJ Khaled pulling for LeBron James to win NBA MVP award if Jimmy Butler doesn't win it

LeBron James played four seasons for the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2014, winning two NBA championships. Now in his 19th season, James is still playing at a high level for the LA Lakers. Miami native and Heat fan DJ Khaled believes James could get better as the regular season wears on.

In an appearance on NBA Twitter Spaces with Baron Davis and Jason Zone Fisher, Khaled made the announcement that he'll perform on All-Star Saturday Night. He was also asked about his choice for MVP this season, where he went for the homeboy pick.

"I'm going to repping my hometown Dade County and my team, the Miami Heat. The whole Heat team deserves the MVP for sure. If we just pick one, I will say Butler because he gives you one trillion percent every time he hits the floor," Khaled said.

NBA @NBA



Tune in to Twitter Spaces now for a special announcement from twitter.com/i/spaces/1DXxy… LIVE NOWTune in to Twitter Spaces now for a special announcement from @djkhaled and the NBA! #NBA75 LIVE NOW 🔊Tune in to Twitter Spaces now for a special announcement from @djkhaled and the NBA! #NBA75 twitter.com/i/spaces/1DXxy…

Khaled added that he cannot ignore LeBron James for the coveted award, though. The Grammy Award winner noted that James is playing great this season, but he could be even better after the All-Star break. 'The King' is among the top scorers in the NBA this season despite the LA Lakers' struggles.

"I have to shout out my other brother King James. First, he is incredible, and you know, King James turns it up even more around this time, right? He already turns it up, and after All-Star, he goes into another level. He just goes into another notch of greatness and goes to a higher level," Khaled added.

WORLDSTARHIPHOP @WORLDSTAR 's to success DJ Khaled giving Lebron James a few's to success DJ Khaled giving Lebron James a few 🔑's to success https://t.co/DgISEb0Ksv

LeBron James, LA Lakers lose against short-handed Portland Trail Blazers

LeBron James of the LA Lakers against the Portland Trail Blazers

LeBron James and the LA Lakers suffered an embarrassing 107-105 loss on Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. It was a close game all night, but the Lakers failed to execute in the clutch. They have now lost two straight games, and seven of their last ten.

James led the way for the Lakers with 30 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. The Lakers played without Russell Westbrook for the first time this season due to a back injury. Anthony Davis had a big game with 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five blocks, but did not take any shots in the fourth quarter.

In the absence of Westbrook, James took responsibility as the Lakers' point guard. James had seven assists, but also had six turnovers. The Lakers eventually endured an astonishing loss to a Blazers team that had only nine players available due to trades and injuries.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Blazers were led by Anfernee Simons with 29 points, while Jusuf Nurkic added 19 points and 12 rebounds. It was a complete team effort by the Blazers, and the hometown Portland crowd helped them throughout the game.

Edited by Bhargav