"King Lebron James better watch out now": Fans stunned as Stephen A. Smith kills nurse in latest 'Brick' cameo on 'General Hospital'

In the last two months, any mention of Stephen A. Smith on social media often brings LeBron James’ name into the equation. Following their viral confrontation in early March, basketball fans often lump the two together. The verbal sparring between the two has only made them more intertwined in the eyes of many.

Ad

On Wednesday, the First Take showed a short clip of his return as “Brick” in the long-running series General Hospital.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans promptly reacted to the scene:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“King Lebron James better watch out now, Stephen A. "BRICK" Smith is Strapped”

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan said:

“how he woulda did bron in the streets”

Another fan added:

“This probably why he felt so bold talking about Bron like that”

@PatriotCards444 continued:

“How much you wanna bet he missed the shot?”

@TheRea1ness commented:

“Stephen A Wick”

Stephen A. Smith’s role in General Hospital has evolved since joining the series in 2007. He began as a reporter before becoming a part of mob boss Sonny’s (played by Maurice Benard) inner circle. The latest episode was the first time the ESPN host played a violent role. Although Smith claimed he never practiced for that scene, he proudly said that he got his lines right.

Ad

Smith’s James Bond-like role only added fuel to basketball fans’ entertainment by linking the part to his recent confrontation with LeBron James.

Stephen A. Smith claims LeBron James won in 2016 because the NBA gave him a “stimulus package”

The social media feud between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith has taken another turn. On Tuesday, he had this to say on First Take:

Ad

“This is the sixth time LeBron James finds himself in the postseason down 3-1. The only time he’s won is when the league granted him that stimulus package and suspended Draymond Green.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

James and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from a 3-1 deficit in 2016 to beat the 73-10 Golden State Warriors. Draymond Green’s suspension in Game 5, which some thought turned the series around for Cleveland, remains a hot topic among basketball fans. The Warriors’ defensive ace was suspended for one game for going over the limit of accumulated technical fouls.

King James and the LA Lakers are facing a 1-3 deficit heading into Game 5 on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Stephen A. Smith is confident the four-time MVP will not overcome the odds to carry his team to the second round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More