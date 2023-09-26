'It's the way it works': Former Kings 1st rd pick Jimmer Fredette believes he would have extended career in today's scoring-oriented NBA

Former college basketball superstar Jimmer Fredette believes he might have entered the NBA too early. Fredette's explosive senior year at Brigham Young helped him raise his stock enough for the Sacramento Kings to make him the 10th overall pick of the 2011 NBA draft. However, he could not translate his stellar play in the amateurs to a solid NBA career.

By the time Jimmer Fredette left the NBA for the CBA, Steph Curry had become the biggest name in North America's top-flight league due to his prowess from three-point range. This was something Fredette was known for in college.

The Phoenix Suns tried to revive Fredette's career after he regained his scoring touch with the Shanghai Sharks, but it never materialized and he left the NBA for good.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Now, Fredette is making a name in the 3x3 scene for Team Miami. He led the team to the championship in the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Cebu Masters at the SM Seaside City Activity Center in Cebu City over the weekend.

The 34-year-old Fredette, who was named the MVP of the tournament, thinks a younger version of himself could have been a star in the NBA with the current gameplay:

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Fredette said:

"The game has changed. It's definitely more of the way I play: shooting the ball, spacing, all those different things. The timing, situation, and all that stuff can play into it. It's the way it works."

However, he doesn't think he will return to the NBA for one last try:

"I've been there, done that. If a team wants to pick me, it's great, but that's not the goal."

Although he is not expecting an NBA return, Fredette still cherished his six-year stay in the league:

"I was grateful to be able to reach a lifelong dream from a small town. Not being super athletic or big, to make it to the NBA is something like a feat in itself. And then being able to play for six years, have some great moments, and being able to play very well."

Jimmer Fredette finds new home in 3x3

After an up-and-down career in the professional 5-on-5 ranks, Jimmer Fredette is now among the biggest names in the 3x3 scene. He headlines a Miami team that also consists of Canyon Barry, the son of NBA legend Rick, Kareem Maddox, and Dylan Travis.

The team got its biggest break this past weekend when it ruled the Cebu Masters, ending a four-year drought for American teams in winning the championship of a FIBA 3x3 World Tour leg.

Miami scored the biggest stunner of the event after eliminating Ub Huishan NE, the number one club in the 3x3 circuit right now, in the semifinals. Miami completed its dream run in the final, beating Vienna, 22-19.

Jimmer Fredette was clutch for Miami, hitting back-to-back long-range shots, credited as two points in 3x3 rules, to even exceed the target score of 21.