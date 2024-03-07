"Kings are the King's daddy": Skip Bayless berates LeBron James after Lakers concede 54-20 run

Skip Bayless wasted no time in slamming LeBron James and the LA Lakers after they blew a 19-point first-half lead and later a 54-20 run againsy the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

Despite the Lakers' strong start, the Kings stormed back into the game, with the bench outscoring LA's 39-9. De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk found buckets with consummate ease.

Considering that, The 'Undisputed' host minced no words as he berated four-time NBA champion LeBron James. Bayless propped up some key numbers and ended his tweet by calling the Kings superior to James and LA.

"I just watched an amazing development. The Lakers were up 19 on the Kings late first quarter. Now, at half, the Lakers trail 72-59. THEY GAVE UP A 54-20 RUN AT HOME. The Kings are the King's daddy.

The Lakers and James came off the blocks with power and pace but simmered down as the Kings heated up.

What looked like a confident lead for the Lakers was wiped out by Sacramento, thanks to De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk, who scored 17 and 19 first-half points respectively. For the Purple and Gold, a string of free throws kept them from widening the gap.

Can LeBron James and the Lakers claw their way back?

Much depends on LeBron James and Anthony Davis as the Lakers will look to build a winning streak.

After their clinical win against the OKC Thunder, LA was expected to continue their momentum. However, the Kings are one of those teams who won't take their foot off the gas when they are in control.

The Kings are 89-68 at the time of writing, with Davis bagging four fouls. The big had 10 points and nine rebounds, while James had 14 points and eight assists. Apart from containing Fox and Monk, the Lakers will have to get past the Domantas Sabonis threat.

For LA to stand any chance of winning, the Lakers offense has to fire to aid James. The D'Angelo Russell-Austin Reaves backcourt will need to infuse some life in the game.

Only time will tell if they can mount any sort of comeback to make a game out of the marquee Wednesday matchup.