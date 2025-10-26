  • home icon
  • Kings Receive Concerning Zach LaVine Update Before Blockbuster Clash Against Luka Doncic and Lakers (Oct. 26)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 26, 2025 15:00 GMT
Kings Receive Concerning Zach LaVine Update Before Blockbuster Clash Against Luka Doncic and Lakers (Oct. 26). (Image Credit: Imagn)
The Sacramento Kings received a worrying update on Zach LaVine ahead of their crucial matchup against Luka Doncic’s Lakers on Sunday. LaVine popped up on the Kings' injury report on Saturday owing to an illness and was listed as "questionable" for the matchup between the two franchises based in California.

The two-time Slam Dunk champion helped the Kings open their account in the win column on Friday. The two-time All-Star recorded his second straight game with at least 30 points and steered Sacramento to a thrilling 105-104 victory against the Utah Jazz at home.

LaVine delivered an efficient outing, tallying 31 points on 10 of 18 shooting, including 4 of 9 from beyond the arc. The uber-athletic guard also contributed two rebounds, one assist and one block.

Zach LaVine is a certified scorer who excels in scoring from all three levels on the court. Through two games this season, the former Minnesota Timberwolves star has aggregated 61 points and shouldered a heavy offensive load.

The Kings will be hoping LaVine recovers just in time to be available for Sunday’s game. The team will rely on its high-scoring talisman against the Lakers, who will be spearheaded by the powerhouse Luka Doncic.

Meanwhile, the Kings will be without Keegan Murray and Nique Clifford. Murray still hasn't recovered from a torn ligament in his left thumb and is expected to remain sidelined for another month. Clifford was recently diagnosed with a right hamstring strain.

How to watch Zach LaVine in action during Kings vs. Lakers game?

The Sacramento Kings will host the LA Lakers at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, on Sunday, Oct. 26. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. EST (6 p.m. PT).

The Lakers vs. Kings game will be broadcast live on Spectrum SportsNet LA (local) and NBC Sports California (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website.

