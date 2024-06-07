"Kiss me I am so pretty, JJ Redick"- Doris Burke jokes around on ESPN broadcast, leaves fans stunned

Doris Burke made history as she became the first woman to call a major U.S. men's championship round game on air for ESPN. Burke is part of the company's 'A' team on the mic next to Mike Breen and JJ Redick for the 2024 NBA Finals. She's called some of the biggest games of the year next to them this season.

As Burke got applauded all around, she had a strange moment on air with Redick that had fans stunned.

"Kiss me I am so pretty, JJ Redick," Burke joked during the end of the third quarter.

Many fans believed the comment was out of pocket as they didn't see it coming or didn't find much context. Even Redick seemed surprised, who jokingly mentioned his wife, Chelsea, saying:

"I am sure Chelsea would be happy."

NBA fans didn't let Burke live it down and criticized her for the out-of-context joke as one X user wrote:

"Get Doris Burke off the air please"

Another posted a hilarious GIF, depicting Redick:

One fan said:

"I knew I wasn’t trippin when I heard that"

One fan recounted Mark Jackson and Stan Van Gundy's days on the ESPN broadcast:

"And y’all wanted this over SVG and Mark Jackson"

JJ Redick says he is proud of Doris Burke after historical milestone

Doris Burke made history on Thursday night as the first woman to call an NBA Finals game. It was one of the highlights leading up to the game. JJ Redick also hopped on the Burke hype train and complimented his fellow analyst, saying he was proud of her.

"What she did tonight is historic. I am so proud of her. I love you. It is so great working with you."

Burke began her career as an ESPN broadcaster for the WNBA in the 1990s. She's also had stints in men's college basketball coverage before doing sideline reporting for ESPN and ABC in 2003-04. She was the first woman to call a Knicks game on radio and TV, bag a full-season role as an NBA analyst for ESPN and call conference finals and finals games on radio.

Her latest role alongside JJ Redick and Mike Breen is the biggest achievement of her 30-year career in the NBA broadcasting business. It's expected to inspire the next generation of women to achieve more in the field. Burke expressed the same while reacting to this milestone, saying:

"The meaning for me would be if, in some way, this assignment makes life for women in sports easier or somehow aids in their process, then nothing could be more meaningful."

Burke will also be on broadcast next to JJ Redick and Mike Breen for the rest of the series with ABC covering the NBA Finals.