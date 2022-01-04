"Klay Day... I’m looking forward to that" - Draymond Green can't hide his excitement ahead of Klay Thompson's speculated return for the Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson is all set to make his much-awaited return to the Golden State Warriors lineup this season. Just like all the other Dubs fans, his long-time teammate Draymond Green is excited and looking forward to having Klay back on the team. The ace shooter was seen scrimmaging with the squad last week and also showed up for the warmups as the Warriors prepared for their game against the Miami Heat.

Draymond was extremely happy to once again be warming up with Klay. In his post-game press conference, he couldn't contain the excitement of having Thompson back in the lineup soon. Speaking about him, Draymond said:

"I was very excited to see him walking off and embracing all of that love, holding his hands up, it's great. I mean, I've seen what he's been through for the last two and a half years and it's not pretty."

95.7 The Game @957thegame



Draymond on being on the floor with Klay during warmups 🥺 “Everybody’s looking forward to Klay Thompson being back out there on the floor… Just to share a court with him for three minutes was incredible for me.”Draymond on being on the floor with Klay during warmups 🥺 “Everybody’s looking forward to Klay Thompson being back out there on the floor… Just to share a court with him for three minutes was incredible for me.”Draymond on being on the floor with Klay during warmups 🥺👏 https://t.co/kwK6TA7Vif

He would go on a little later, adding:

"I was very happy to share the court with him for three minutes and although we were doing two separate workouts, just to be on the floor with him, I didn't have that opportunity the other day in Denver that all the other guys had to scrimmage with him, so just to share the court with him for three minutes was incredible for me and I'm looking forward to him having his day, Klay Day, looking forward to that."

According to his teammates, Klay Thompson had a fantastic scrimmage. This is a great sign for the Warriors, as his return would help boost them on both ends of the floor. Although it has been two years since he has featured in a game of basketball, his two-way abilities can never be forgotten. Upon his return to competitive basketball, if Klay can deliver at the same level he was before the injuries, then undoubtedly he will be a trump card for the Warriors in their journey to the championship. Speaking on the excitement of having Klay back on the team, Draymond Green said:

"It was a little salty that once he [Klay Thompson] walked off, I mean the warm up was dead after that, I had nobody watching me warm up. No, but I mean you want that for him and I think, you know he's extremely excited and anxious to be back out there, I think you all are feeling the same way, we are feeling the same way, this fan base is feeling the same way and most importantly the world of basketball is feeling the same exact way, everybody's looking forward to Klay Thompson being back there on the floor."

95.7 The Game @957thegame The crowd cheering for Klay Thompson as he steps on the court to warm up The crowd cheering for Klay Thompson as he steps on the court to warm up 🙌 https://t.co/xF600A1bSg

How important is Klay Thompson to the Golden State Warriors?

Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson has been one of the pillars of the Golden State Warriors team. He, along with Steph Curry and Draymond, have been the focal points of this team ever since they won the championship in 2015. Thompson's ability to shoot has been praised by all. His stellar defense and elite off-the-ball movement only adds to his value on the Warriors team.

His absence from the Warriors the last two seasons has put the team's burden on the shoulders of Steph and Draymond. Although the two have done well, his return would definitely ease some of the pressure. The Warriors have had a great campaign so far.

They also have talented players like Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, who have been incredible this season. Amidst all of that, once you add Klay Thompson and his brilliance, this Warriors team looks to be sensational. They are already leading the West and with him coming back to the team, they only get stronger and are set to once again be championship contenders.

