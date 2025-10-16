  • home icon
  "Klay just chucking trying to impress Meg" - Mavs fans troll Klay Thompson's disastrous shooting vs Lakers in gf Megan Thee Stallion's presence

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 16, 2025 04:24 GMT
Mavs fans troll Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks fans online couldn't believe Klay Thompson's performance in Wednesday's preseason game against the LA Lakers. Thompson had a tough shooting first half, with Megan Thee Stallion in attendance. Thompson and Megan went public with their relationship this offseason.

The Mavs struggled from beyond the arc in the first half, with Thompson hitting their first 3-point shot late in the second quarter. The four-time NBA champion had nine points but was 3-for-9 from the floor.

Thompson might have had the nerves playing for the first time with Megan Thee Stallion in attendance. With the game being played in Las Vegas, the stars had to come out, and Megan had to be there to support her man.

However, some Dallas Mavericks fans are not happy with Klay Thompson's performance in front of his girlfriend. They couldn't help notice but that Thompson could be trying to impress Megan Thee Stallion by shooting a lot of shots, while others hoped that this wouldn't be the case during the regular season.

Klay Thompson averaged 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in his first season with the Dallas Mavericks. He shot really well from beyond the arc at 39.1%, but he shot a career-low 41.2% from the field.

Thompson will need to start knocking more shots down since he's the team's primary 3-point threat. Kyrie Irving is still recovering from his knee injury, while P.J. Washington is likely coming off the bench. Anthony Davis is going to play power forward as well, so it might come down to the right lineups for proper spacing.

Klay Thompson shut down Megan Thee Stallion question at media day

Speaking to reporters during the Dallas Mavericks' media day on Sept. 29, Klay Thompson was asked if Megan Thee Stallion is going to have an effect on his season. Thompson quickly dismissed the question and focused on what he did during the summer.

"I'm not going to talk about that," Thompson said, according to BasketNews. "But I will say that every summer doesn't change for me, because I know what it takes to go the distance, and there's really no such thing as an offseason. The summertime is just as strenuous as the season, and you have to train as if you're going to play 100 games a year. And that's what I do."

The Mavs begin their season on Oct. 22 at home, welcoming Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

