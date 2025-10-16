"Klay just chucking trying to impress Meg" - Mavs fans troll Klay Thompson's disastrous shooting vs Lakers in gf Megan Thee Stallion's presence

Dallas Mavericks fans online couldn't believe Klay Thompson's performance in Wednesday's preseason game against the LA Lakers. Thompson had a tough shooting first half, with Megan Thee Stallion in attendance. Thompson and Megan went public with their relationship this offseason. The Mavs struggled from beyond the arc in the first half, with Thompson hitting their first 3-point shot late in the second quarter. The four-time NBA champion had nine points but was 3-for-9 from the floor. Thompson might have had the nerves playing for the first time with Megan Thee Stallion in attendance. With the game being played in Las Vegas, the stars had to come out, and Megan had to be there to support her man. However, some Dallas Mavericks fans are not happy with Klay Thompson's performance in front of his girlfriend. They couldn't help notice but that Thompson could be trying to impress Megan Thee Stallion by shooting a lot of shots, while others hoped that this wouldn't be the case during the regular season. Mavs Film Room 🐴🎥 @MavsFilmRoomLINKKlay just chucking trying to impress Meg 😭Panda Hank @pandahank41LINKKlay bricking in front of Meg I’m done💔Dennis @SeoyeonSZNLINKKlay sh*tting the bed while his girlfriend on the arena man. 😭😭😭😭Daddy Fat Sax @UnhUnh_GetMoneyLINKIf Meg fixes Klay, put her in the hall of fame too.Darren @azzmasterLINKKlay is beyond washed my godSaveaway @Saveaway14123LINKMegan need to get the f*ck on cause she’s making klay play horrible and it’s pissing me off. Missed 3s miss layup escort her out plsKlay Thompson averaged 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in his first season with the Dallas Mavericks. He shot really well from beyond the arc at 39.1%, but he shot a career-low 41.2% from the field. Thompson will need to start knocking more shots down since he's the team's primary 3-point threat. Kyrie Irving is still recovering from his knee injury, while P.J. Washington is likely coming off the bench. Anthony Davis is going to play power forward as well, so it might come down to the right lineups for proper spacing. Klay Thompson shut down Megan Thee Stallion question at media daySpeaking to reporters during the Dallas Mavericks' media day on Sept. 29, Klay Thompson was asked if Megan Thee Stallion is going to have an effect on his season. Thompson quickly dismissed the question and focused on what he did during the summer. &quot;I'm not going to talk about that,&quot; Thompson said, according to BasketNews. &quot;But I will say that every summer doesn't change for me, because I know what it takes to go the distance, and there's really no such thing as an offseason. The summertime is just as strenuous as the season, and you have to train as if you're going to play 100 games a year. And that's what I do.&quot;The Mavs begin their season on Oct. 22 at home, welcoming Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.