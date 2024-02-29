"Klay to Knicks confirmed" - Klay Thompson sparks buzz among NBA fans with latest IG post

NBA fans on X are going wild after Klay Thompson posted an Instagram Story of himself in New York City. Thompson seems to be enjoying his time in The Big Apple as he was all smiles, captioning the post that he loves NYC along with a Statue of Liberty and apple emoji.

Due to the Golden State Warriors' struggles and Thompson's diminishing role, the idea of him moving to a different team is gaining traction, and the post only added fuel to that fire.

Fans made several variations of "Thompson to the Knicks" comments, with some being open to the idea of the four-time champ leaving the Warriors and moving East to New York.

"Klay to the Knicks confirmed," a fan Tweeted.

Others took the time to take shots at Thompson and the down year that he has been experiencing.

"We don't want that dishwasher," one fan said harshly, referring to Klay being labeled as "washed."

Still, among the comments about him moving to New York, others pointed out that he was going to remain with the Warriors.

"Don't love it TOO much, big Klay! The PACIFIC Ocean is still your home," one fan commented along with the hashtag #dubnation.

NBA players get to travel all the time, and as such, will certainly have some favorite places to visit. Klay Thompson posting an image expressing his love for a certain city could have absolutely no meaning, but it's sure to spark rumors.

Klay Thompson could become an unrestricted free agent this summer

Klay Thompson signed a five-year extension with the Golden State Warriors worth $189,903,600 in 2019. That five-year deal will allow the Warriors to keep him only until the end of this season. Once the 2024 free-agency period begins, Thompson could be among the league's unrestricted free agents.

The Warriors offered him a two-year extension, but he reportedly turned it down which simply gives fans more reason to speculate that Thompson could be on the move.

At 34 years old, Klay is still contributing decently. He is averaging 17.2 points per game which is his lowest since his sophomore season (16.6 ppg). He is also on pace to have his lowest 3-point percentage of his career this season (37.6%).

If he were playing anywhere else as a spark plug off the bench or as a fourth or fifth option, these numbers would be considered good. However, he is still viewed as the Warriors' second option next to Steph Curry, which means these aren't good enough.

Thompson is producing nowhere near what he gave Golden State in his prime, but he is a veteran with plenty of championship experience and if he doesn't remain with the Warriors this summer, there won't be a shortage of teams trying to secure his services.