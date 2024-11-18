"Klay-less = more wins": NBA fans react to Steph Curry's new-look Warriors taking No. 1 seed in the West

The Golden State Warriors seized their opportunity to go on top of the Western Conference last night as they beat the Memphis Grizzlies 123-118. With the OKC Thunder losing to the Dallas Mavericks, Steph Curry and Co. wasted no time in snatching the top seed and did so with ease.

Fans on social media were quick to respond to this shift in power as many took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their opinions about the new-look Golden State:

"Klay-less = More wins. Who would've guessed," a fan wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"They were sleeping on us don't switch sides now," another fan wrote.

"KEEP DOUBTING US, WE ARE GOOD," chimed in another user as they shared a graphic of an updated Conference table.

Expand Tweet

"We Winning the Chip," said another X user.

"I was wrong about the Warriors," said another user.

"Getting rid of Klay was addition by subtraction," wrote another.

The Golden State Warriors' 10-2 start

The Warriors have played two games fewer than the OKC Thunder and the Houston Rockets but sit above them in the West. Golden State has started strong despite a squad overhaul during the off-season.

After trading a key member in Klay Thompson and waiving off Chris Paul during the summer, many NBA fans had their doubts about the Bay Area team. But despite this initial skepticism, the Warriors have surpassed all expectations.

Beginning their season with back-to-back wins, Golden State then suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers. Although a minor setback, the San Francisco team recovered well with a five-game winning streak before a loss to the high-flying Cleveland Cavaliers left them with a 7-2 record.

This loss to the Eastern Conference leaders would be the last defeat they have suffered as since then, Golden State has gone on an unbeaten streak, taking their record to 10 wins and 2 losses. They sit on top of the tree in the West and will aim to maintain their grip on the conference for the remainder of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.