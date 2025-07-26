"Klay should've punched him in the face" - NBA fans erupt as Klay Thompson gets heckled over wild Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-Tory Lanez question

Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson did his best to avoid a heckler on Friday. The four-time NBA champion was minding his own business, walking by himself, when someone with a camera approached him. At first, Thompson didn't hear the question that was asked of him as he was listening to music. When he asked to repeat it, the fan expressed his out-of-pocket inquiry regarding Megan Thee Stallion, his current girlfriend.The fan asked Thompson about rapper Tory Lanez. According to Lanez, he had a relationship with Megan in 2020. However, their situation took a bad turn after Lanez shot the foot of the female rapper. Due to this, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with parole eligibility in 2029.As of 2025, the Canadian rapper is still incarcerated at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, California. It will take years before he earns his freedom. However, a fan asked Thompson about Megan Thee Stallion's past.The fan asked the former Golden State Warriors star about his thoughts on the imprisoned rapper. When the five-time All-Star declined to comment, the fan asked him why he's scared of Tory Lanez. Take a look at the video below to see Thompson's reaction to the question.Fans didn't like how the fan bothered Thompson and asked about Megan's past. Here are some of what the NBA star's supporters said about the interaction.&quot;Klay should've punched him in the face for that. He only asked that because he's dating Meg,&quot; a fan said. SCARLIGHT RED DRAGON ARCHFIEND! @CoolWhip3343LINKKlay should've punched him in the face for that. He only asked that because he's dating Meg.&quot;Nah this is just so unnecessary Klay handled it way better than some would, dude stalking him needs to go find a real job smdh,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Respecting boundaries is strength. Klay handled it with calm and clarity. #Zero_to_hero&quot; one fan said.Other fans commented on what the fan did to Klay Thompson.&quot;Imagine meeting a top 3 shooter ever and a future hall of famer then proceed to do some lame shit like this,&quot; a comment read. Sefo @BlazerLegndSefoLINKimagine meeting a top 3 shooter ever and a future hall of famer then proceed to do some lame shit like this&quot;People are so corny nowadays, this is where being jobless gets you,&quot; someone commented.&quot;Just let my guy Klay have some privacy 🙄 &quot; a fan said.Steph Curry commented on Klay Thompson's new relationshipThe relationship revealed by Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion came as a surprise to many. Both celebrities are happy together, enjoying the new romance they have.After it was confirmed, Thompson's former co-star, Steph Curry, commented on his friend's new relationship.&quot;Who hasn't seen it?&quot; said Steph on the Klay-Megan love affair. &quot;I don't ever speak on people's relationships, but I'm happy for him. I just wanna see him happy. That's my biggest thing…Talking about haircuts. I just want to see Klay happy. That's it.&quot;The two seem to enjoy each other's company. As a close friend, Curry shared that he's rooting for Klay Thompson's happiness, and having Megan by his side looks like one of the biggest reasons for his recent glow.