Klay Thompson 2024 NBA Playoffs Scouting Report: Dissecting Golden State Warriors shooting guard's impact and minutes

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors (43-35) will have to go through the play-in tournament to grab a seat in the playoffs. The Dubs, though, are still looking to climb the standings for a more favorable start to the pre-playoff format. Even if they can manage to overtake the ninth-ranked LA Lakers (45-34), the most they will get is the opportunity to host LeBron James and Co. in a do-or-die encounter.

The Warriors are in the midst of a surging run that has seen them win all but one of their last eight games. Thompson, Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga have combined forces during the said stretch. They are perhaps the most dangerous team in the play-in tournament considering the form they are in and their poise in high-stakes games.

Klay Thompson's regular season stats

Klay Thompson is no longer the Golden State Warriors’ second or third-best player, but he remains a key part of Steve Kerr’s plans. Here are his regular-season stats:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3-PT FG% FT% MPG Klay Thompson 17.6 3.3 2.3 0.6 0.4 43.0 38.4 92.1 29.6

Klay Thompson’s playoff stats

“Kila Klay” is one of a handful of players on the Dubs’ roster that has significant playoff experience. He was part of the team that lost to the LA Lakers in the second round of last year’s playoffs. Here are his postseason stats:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3-PT FG% FT% MPG Klay Thompson 18.5 4.2 2.2 0.5 0.3 38.8 36.8 87.5 36.0

Strengths and weaknesses

Klay Thompson’s overall field goal and 3-point percentages have dropped compared to last season. But, defenses remain extremely wary when he’s on the floor as he could erupt at any given time. More importantly, the other half of the famous Splash Bros. tandem has regained his confidence and stroke starting late March.

Over his last 10 games, Thompson is averaging 20.3 PPG on 47.9% shooting, including 38.2% in trifectas. In the playoffs, the five-time All-Star has proven to be reliable even post two major injuries. Unless he miserably fails in the coming playoffs, opposing teams will respect what he brings to the Golden State Warriors.

Klay Thompson remains a threat to explode, making life a bit easier for Steph Curry. Thompson’s wink-wink chemistry with the two-time MVP and Draymond Green is probably unmatched by any trio in the NBA. The comfort level that Curry and Green have with him on the court can’t be replicated by anybody who takes over Thompson’s spot in the lineup.

It’s on the defensive end that Thompson has been exposed. He is no longer the stud he once was on that end. Steve Kerr even took him out of the starting unit as rookie Brandin Podziemski has more energy, rebounds better and is a nuisance on defense. Playoff opponents will only test his defensive capabilities more aggressively.

Impact, role and projected playoff minutes

Steve Kerr re-inserted Klay Thompson into the starting lineup late in March and he responded with a big game against the Miami Heat. He has kept that spot in the Warriors’ last six games and will likely hold on to it until at least the play-in tournament.

With him back in his customary spot, his impact and his role will be somewhat similar to what he has shown for roughly a decade. The difference might be he will have a short leash compared to past years. If he struggles on offense and his defense gets bullied, Kerr will not be as patient with him. Brandin Podziemski will be raring to step up to the plate and take over.

Klay Thompson’s regular-season minutes this season also took a dip compared to last. It will likely be the same in the playoffs where “Killa Klay” could suit up around 25-30 minutes per contest.