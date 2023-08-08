On January 6, 2012, Klay Thompson fulfilled his lifelong dream of playing against his idol, the late Kobe Bryant. Thompson was a rookie when the Golden State Warriors traveled to Staples Center to take on his hometown team, the LA Lakers.

“Killa Klay” had to say about that experience in the Paul George podcast:

(26:04)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There’s not many dudes in the league when you’re a rookie that make you starstruck and that was one of them. I was like, ‘I can’t believe I’m lining up against you, bruh. I’ve watched your whole career.

“I was trying not to let him get a good shot off. That was a beautiful moment for me. I had a good game at that time, too. I was 6-8 [field goals] with 14 points. When you’re a rookie, that’s like scoring 35.

Thompson added:

"I was in awe the whole time. Man, I was just happy to be out there. … I can’t tell you what the score was, but I know Kobe had 40. I had 14, still felt like I held my own."

The Golden State Warriors gave a good fight but lost 97-90. Kobe Bryant had 39 points, seven assists and four rebounds. He hit 13-28 shots, including 1-3 from deep. “The Black Mamba” also made 12-14 free-throw attempts.

What made “KB24’s” performance even more remarkable was the fact that his right hand was swollen and had to be heavily wrapped. Still, he didn’t look like he was bothered much with how he put on a show, particularly in the second half.

With Klay Thompson and many others trying to contain him, Kobe Bryant still scored 26 of his 39 points to carry LA to another win. It was the third straight night the five-time champ breached the 30-point mark.

Antonio Gonzalez @ByAntonioG Mark Jackson loves Klay Thompson's fearless attitude but says the rookie 'knows he's not the baddest dude in the gym tonight' vs Kobe.

Notably missing in that game was Steph Curry, who sprained his ankle a few games before the Warriors matchup against the Lakers.

Klay Thompson came off the bench to contribute 14 points, hitting 2-3 three-pointers. He added one rebound and one assist to his tally.

Kobe Bryant helped the LA Lakers to a stunning upset of the Golden State Warriors in his last game against Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors ran roughshod over opponents during their record 73-9 season. One of those nine losses came against an aging and injury-ravaged Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers on March 6, 2016.

The Dubs shot 13.3% from behind the arc, the team’s bread and butter, and stumbled to an embarrassing 112-95 loss to the Lakers.

Klay Thompson had 15 points, hitting a ghastly 7-20 from the field, including 0-8 from behind the arc. Steph Curry was even worse. The Warriors’ superstar point guard limped to an 18-point night, making just 6-20 field goals, including 1-10 from deep.

Kobe Bryant struggled and finished with 12 points in 24 minutes but helped LA win with his performance and coaching.

Lukas @KBsLakeShow24



Clarkson led with 25 pts, DLo had 21 pts 5 ast 4 stl, Bass and Young 13p each, Randle 12 pts 14 Rebs, Kobe 12 pts, Huertas 10 pts 9 ast On This Day in 2016, Lakers pulled off one of the biggest upsets in NBA History as they took down the 73 win Warriors 112-95Clarkson led with 25 pts, DLo had 21 pts 5 ast 4 stl, Bass and Young 13p each, Randle 12 pts 14 Rebs, Kobe 12 pts, Huertas 10 pts 9 ast pic.twitter.com/HGZfjYxGH1

Klay Thompson must have badly wanted to play well in front of his hometown crowd and against his idol. He would have to be contented that he was around to be part of such a memorable game.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)