Klay Thompson calls out Kobe Bryant's blatant disrespect in latest all-time NBA players ranking: "WTF is wrong with yall"

Kobe Bryant is regarded as one of the best players in NBA history and often makes the top-10 list when discussing basketball greats. However, Bleacher Report's list of top 100 NBA players of all time featured Bryant in 11th place, attracting a callout from Klay Thompson.

The rankings, released on Monday, received much criticism. Shaquille O'Neal described the snub as "criminal," while Michael Jordan's former teammate Etan Thomas called the list "disrespectful."

"The level of Kobe disrespect is crazy to see. In what world is he number 11 all time? But this has been really been getting out of hand for some time now. Let’s be honest, none of this disrespect was happening when he was still here," Thomas wrote on Instagram.

Dallas guard Klay Thompson agreed with Thomas and re-shared the post on his story, expressing his disapproval.

"SMH," Thompson remarked.

The former Warriors star showed his support for Bryant by sharing his highlight reel and calling out the blatant disrespect in the latest all-time NBA players rankings.

"And this is just Fro-be #8… WTF is wrong with yall 😂," he wrote.

The rankings were drafted by NBA experts, writers and editors from Bleacher Report. According to the article, the highest vote received by Kobe Bryant was fourth, while one individual ranked him 18th in the top 100.

The top 10 in chronological order consists of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Bill Russell, Shaquille O'Neal, Tim Duncan, Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain and Steph Curry.

"That's all I needed to hear": Klay Thompson once said about Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant has been an inspiration to many, especially due to his incredible work ethic and renowned Mamba mentality. Former Warriors star Klay Thompson opened up about how a simple acknowledgement from Bryant was all the validation he needed.

On Podcast P with Paul George in 2023, Thompson opened up on a late-night encounter with Bryant in a gym.

"One time for the NBA Global Games in 2013, I knew I was on the right path. I can't sleep, jet lag's crazy, so I went up to the weight room. I’m on the dumbbell bench, and someone just taps me on the shoulder. I look up, and I’m like, oh damn—it was Kobe," he recalled. (from 2:15 onwards)

Continuing, Thompson revealed how Kobe Bryant recalling this incident years later meant the world to him.

"To hear him tell that same story in 2016 on his retirement tour ... that's all I needed to hear," Thompson said.

Klay Thompson would go on to build a legacy of his own, winning four rings.

