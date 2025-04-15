Klay Thompson grades his maiden season with the Mavs ahead of play-in 

Klay Thompson gave himself a B when asked about his debut season with the Dallas Mavericks. The 4x NBA champion was asked to sum up his first stint with his new side, and Thompson focused on the positives as the team gears up for their play-in matchup against the Sacramento Kings.
Speaking to the reporters ahead of the matchup, Thompson said:
"My season individually? I'd give it a B. I thought I shot the ball decent. Nearly 40 from three. I'm really grateful to play in 72 games and be a consistent presence in the lineup. That's something that I can really hang my hat on."
Thompson ended his season averaging 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point line in 72 games. The veteran forward was a constant presence in a season where the Mavs lost Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers, while Kyrie Irving (out for the season) and Anthony Davis suffered injuries that sidelined them for a good chunk of games.
Klay Thompson on playing over 70 games this season: "My main goal was to go back to the Finals"
In the same press conference, Klay Thompson was asked if playing 70 games or more this season was one of his objectives, and the former Warriors superstar made it clear that while it was part of the checklist, the bigger picture was making the NBA Finals.
“It was a goal, but it wasn’t my main goal. My main goal was to go back to the Finals, and it’s still alive. Yeah, it was a good achievement for me, especially with the injuries I endured. To have that so far in the past now is awesome.”
Klay Thompson will also be eager for payback when he faces the Kings on Wednesday. It was a forgettable play-in contest where the Warriors were handed a 118-94 loss, and Thompson went 0-10.
