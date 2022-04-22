"He might be the most humble superstar there ever was" - Klay Thompson on the greatness of his fellow teammate and 3-time NBA champion

Klay Thompson believes that humility and unselfishness are part of what makes Steph Curry a great player. Speaking about the same in his post-game interview, Thompson said:

"Steph is incredibly unselfish and might be the most humble superstar there ever was and that's what makes him so great. Think he is very uncomfortable in boosting about his success, but he puts in so much work to get to where he is and it's a trickle down effect that inspires all of us."

Klay Thompson reserved high praise for Steph Curry as the two-time MVP had yet another great game for the Golden State Warriors. The duo are sharing the court for the first time in the playoffs since 2019 and so far things have gone extremely well.

Curry is coming off the bench for the Warriors as he recently made his return from a foot injury he suffered against the Boston Celtics in March.

He is averaging 25.7 PPG in three playoff games against the Denver Nuggets. Having played in the league for 13 seasons, Steph Curry has never been a bench player. Someone of his caliber accepting a bench role is very rare.

Curry ended the regular season, averaging 25.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG and 6.3 APG. He shot a career-low of 38.0% from the three-point range and never seemed to be himself since December. There were questions about how impactful he could be in the playoffs, but he has shut them down so far.

The two-time MVP has produced exceptionally well, considering his minutes restriction. By the time he is fully cleared to start for the team, Curry will make things extremely difficult for opponents.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combine to score 80 points as the Warriors beat the Nuggets 118-113

Steph Curry had 27 points for the Golden State Warriors vs. the Denver Nuggets in Game 3.

The Warriors came into Game 3 with a 2-0 series advantage. However, facing the Nuggets in Denver was never going to be an easy task.

Both teams started in style, with the Warriors taking a two-point advantage going into the second quarter. They further extended it by halftime to a 10 point lead and were once again looking to comfortably bag a win.

However, the Nuggets were not going to give up easily. Nikola Jokic led the way, making big threes and dishing several assists to get his teammates involved. Going into the fourth quarter, the Nuggets led by two points. The game was set to go down to the wire as both teams kept trading buckets.

The Nuggets led the game 111-109 with 3:20 left to play. However, Steph Curry and Jordan Poole took charge of the game. The duo made numerous clutch plays to increase the Dubs' lead and eventually give them a 118-113 win.

Steph Curry and Poole finished with 27 points each, while Klay Thompson added 26 points to help the Warriors grab a 3-0 lead in the series.

