Klay Thompson Injury update: Golden State Warriors superstar could miss action vs New Orleans Pelicans

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors are scheduled to go up against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. However, it appears that Thompson could be sidelined due to right knee soreness. Thompson didn't necessarily acquire any injuries from the previous game against the Houston Rockets. But due to his previous history, the Warriors staff are likely being cautious.

Klay Thompson has said that he wants to play as many games as possible this season. While it's heartwarming to know that the four-time champion is still eager to contribute to the team, there's nothing wrong with managing his workload. Doing so will benefit the entire team, as Thompson would be readily available in more crucial matchups.

Klay Thompson is off to a mediocre start

Throughout his career, Klay Thompson has been one of the most valuable players in the Golden State Warriors dynasty. He, alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green, has provided the Warriors with a plethora of championship runs in recent memory. Three of those title victories were even up against arguably the greatest player of all time, LeBron James.

However, similar to many athletes before him, Thompson also went through a series of injury problems that caused his efficiency on the court to drop down a bit. This season, after three games, Klay is currently averaging 17.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. The last time he scored under 20 points per game was in the 2013-14 season averaging 18.4 ppg.

While numbers matter to a lot of fans and critics, that doesn't mean Thompson is useless. The Splash brother is still very much capable of knocking down big shots for the Warriors when needed. Despite his scoring average looking a bit lower than usual, Klay is still one of the best sharpshooters in the league, averaging 40.0% from beyond the arc and 47.6% overall.

With all that said, there's still a lot of good news for Warriors fans. With the way Klay Thompson is shooting so far, he'll more than likely find his rhythm and score similarly to the seasons prior.