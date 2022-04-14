Klay Thompson, James Harden, and more: Stephen A. Smith reveals his 'players under the most pressure' list ahead of playoffs

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has tweeted a list of NBA players who he believes will be under the most pressure to perform in the postseason.

Often known for making sweeping statements, Smith released the list right before the first-round matchups were decided.

The list includes James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, Jimmy Butler, and Klay Thompson.

The playoffs will feature an exciting series of matchups that highlight the competitive air of the playoffs. It will be interesting to see if Smith's opinions hold water.

Does Stephen A. Smith's list make sense?

Philadelpia 76ers superstar James Harden is the first player on Stephen A. Smith's list

While every player and team in the playoffs is under pressure, there is a simple question that arises when considering Stephen A. Smith's list.

Does it make sense?

Based on the list, the Philadelpia 76ers' James Harden is expected to be under the most pressure in the postseason.

This is valid. Harden left the superstar trio of the Brooklyn Nets to pair up with MVP candidate Joel Embiid in Philadelphia.

Although the guard has maintained that he doesn't feel pressured, the reality of the situation is anything but.

Kyrie Irving is also a valid addition to the list. Due to his antics and stance on the COVID-19 vaccine, the Brooklyn Nets guard missed most of the regular season.

The seventh-seeded Nets have looked like a competitive side now that Irving and Kevin Durant have found their footing. However, with a first-round matchup against his former team, the Boston Celtics, Irving is absolutely under pressure.

Smith continued his list with Chris Paul, Jimmy Butler and Klay Thompson. This is where things start to get a little more subjective.

Paul has established himself as one of the greatest point guards to play the game. Having led the Phoenix Suns to a 64-win season while leading the NBA in assists per game, the 36-year-old has had a solid season.

As the number one seed in the West, the Suns guard is only pressured to win the championship to solidify his legacy among the greatest in the modern era.

Butler may also be under similar pressure as the Miami Heat hold the top spot in the East. However, in the overall scheme of things, considering his injury history this season, one could name other players who are under more pressure to perform.

Thompson's addition to Smith's list is difficult to defend. The Golden State Warriors superstar spent the last two seasons recovering from back-to-back injuries. He has made a slow and gradual return to form this season.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport KLAY THOMPSON HAS 41 POINTS. KLAY THOMPSON HAS 41 POINTS. https://t.co/r33G6afsKh

However, it is unlikely that Thompson will be under severe pressure. After returning from two career-ending injuries, just having him back on the floor is a delight.

While there will be expectations from him to perform alongside Steph Curry, Thompson should not be viewed as an anchor just yet.

