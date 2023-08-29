Klay Thompson left fuming over racially motivated vandalism at Florida beach: "So disgusting… Amerikkka at its finest, SMH!”

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson posted a strong message on his Instagram stories Tuesday, referencing a recent racially motivated act of vandalism in Jupiter, Florida, where a message was left to threaten a local Black surfer.

Thompson is tied to the surfing community. He is known for his affinity for the ocean, frequently posting videos of himself surfing and driving his boat around the San Francisco Bay.

“I love the ocean. I love surfing. And seeing that lame a** sh*t in Jupiter Florida really p*sses me off. Y’all surf nazis are a dying breed,” Thompson wrote on his Instagram Stories.

The Warriors guard continued his impassioned message:

“So disgusting. Shame on all these people who allow this toxic behavior to permeate their communities. Amerikkka at its finest. SMH!”

The four-time NBA champion was upset about the events in southern Florida, where a Black surfer's surfboard was reportedly stolen and nailed to a tree. Thompson also referenced the infamously racist Ku Klux Klan organization by spelling America with the K’s as he did.

What happened in Jupiter, Florida, that made Klay Thompson mad?

Klay Thompson’s passionate words were a response to the incident in Jupiter, Florida, where a group of white surfers stole the surfboard of Andrew Sherlock Mills and nailed it to a tree. Mills is a Black surfer from the community.

The surfboard was nailed to a tree as a symbol to signify a lynching. Lynching was an act when white supremacists killed and hung African-Americans from trees. Hanging the surfboard to a tree seems like an obvious act of white supremacist ideals.

Mills says local surfers stole his surfboard. While it is unknown who stole the board, Mills posted his response to the incident.

“This is how real the racism and hate is in Jupiter, Florida. They can’t stand to see a black man in their waters. I was told I'm not welcome. Stole my board when I turned my back and they did this. Said it was a message. They nailed it to a tree like a lynching,” Mills wrote.

Mills went on to take the board down and continue to surf with it. He said a few locals in the area apologized. Mills continued to surf in the waters near where his board was stolen.

Klay Thompson used his platform to call out the hate. He is a frequent voice against social injustice and one of many NBA players who are activists against racism.

