Klay Thompson makes feelings clear on Mavs fans' frustrations after Luka Doncic trade

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Feb 11, 2025 11:30 GMT
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Klay Thompson weighed in on the Dallas Mavericks fans' continued frustrations over Luka Doncic's trade. The Mavs are 2-2 since the mercurial guard's departure from the side, and Thompson's comments come after the team's 1291-28 overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

Speaking to the media after the close defeat, the 4x NBA champion shared his two cents on the Doncic trade that continues to have Mavs fans seething.

"You could acknowledge it and understand the frustration [because] Luka was that great… I signed here, [and] so did everyone else who had the opportunity for a reason… It's not our job to get deflated because people are upset."
Thompson was one of the star moves in the offseason after he picked the Mavericks over the LA Lakers to to maximize his chances of winning a title alongside Doncic and Kyrie Irving. However, he will now have to do it without the Slovenian in the mix. Anthony Davis replaces him in the 'Big 3' but is now sidelined for several weeks with an adductor strain that makes things tough for the Mavs.

Klay Thompson shed light on life without Luka after guard's trade ahead of Rockets clash

Speaking ahead of their last week's matchup against the Houston Rockets, Klay Thompson believed how their star presence's exit would dent the fans.

"Probably a lot of heartbreak amongst the fans. Probably some boos. But, as a professional, you have to embrace everything, and we're paid to play this game and perform at the highest level. I don't know what to expect. I know Luka was so dear to every Mavs fan's heart. We've just got to win, and do it on a consistent basis, and give ourselves a chance to win the whole thing, and I think that will ease all of the fans' pain and anger."

Only time will tell how the Mavs fans will cope with Doncic plying his trade for the Lakers. For now, a lot depends on Klay Thompson and Irving to put Dallas in contention for the playoffs until Davis suits back up.

