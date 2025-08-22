"Klay Thompson must be with Megan" - NBA fans abuzz as Mavericks' Cooper Flagg & other stars skip Dallas' preseason training camp

The Dallas Mavericks teased fans with an Instagram post on Thursday. The Mavs posted photos of the team from their practice facility. Almost every player on the roster was posted on their account on the social media platform. However, fans didn't see Klay Thompson.Fans saw All-Star big man Anthony Davis with some of his teammates. Caleb Martin, PJ Washington Jr., Brandon Williams, Jaden Hardy, Dereck Lively II, Miles Kelly and Dwight Powell were all photographed.Kyrie Irving, an All-Star guard, was recovering from an ACL tear and wasn't training with the squad. Take a look at the photos posted by the Mavs. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWithout the four-time champion in sight, fans poked fun at Thompson regarding his whereabouts.One fan commented that Thompson was with his girlfriend, Megan Thee StallionOther fans wondered where the other Mavs players were.Other fans wished irving was part of the post.This fan was looking for the 2016 champion, who wasn't part of the post.A fan was looking for Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg.One fan commented, wondering where Kai Jones and D'Angelo Russell are.Fans will likely see the full roster before the start of the 2025-26 NBA season. For now, the players on the roster are the only ones available to put in extra work for the Dallas Mavericks.Former NBA player applauds the Dallas Mavericks for giving Kyrie Irving a new dealAfter the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic, there were questions about whether the team would be interested in keeping Irving. The experienced great has, after all, suffered from many ailments, the most recent of which was a torn ACL that ended the season.Even with that, however, the Mavs still gave the nine-time All-Star a three-year, $118 million contract extension. This puts him under contract until the 2027-28 season, if he opts to exercise his player option. By that time, he'd be 35 years old. Additionally, Dallas had a hard time deciding to extend Irving's deal, given his history of injuries.After the move from the Mavs, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins applauded the franchise for giving Irving a new deal.&quot;I applaud him because the one thing about Kyrie is that he's done it his way. You know who else I applaud? The Dallas Mavericks, the reason being is because relationships matter like Nico and Kyrie. One could argue, this is no knock on Cleveland. This is no knock on Boston or Brooklyn. One could say this is the happiest that Kyrie Irving has ever been in his career,&quot; Perkins said (52:28)The Dallas Mavericks are interested in keeping Irving as part of their bid to contend for a championship.